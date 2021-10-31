8 sustainable fashion labels from Bengaluru that don’t compromise on style

If you’re looking to live a mindful lifestyle this year, look no further than these 8 sustainable fashion labels from Bengaluru.

Known as The Pensioner’s Paradise, Bengaluru is loved for its pleasant year-round weather, ever-rising industries, and the nicest of people. Lately, the city has been collectively taking steps towards an ethical lifestyle and these sustainable fashion labels are slowly gaining popularity.

A slow fashion label, House of Primes believes in being conscious of our planet and looking super-stylish at the same time. The handwoven products include knit jackets, skirts, dresses, capes, tunics, trousers and more. The styles, weaves and threads for the garments come from all over the country. The brand does its bit by designing versatile products, which means it can be reversible, worn up or down and even paired with Indian or Western ensembles, giving it many wears before you discard it, and contributing to the slow fashion trend.

Working with artisans across the country, Studio Moya only produces one of each product, i.e. everything is custom to its core. Hand-embroidered and painted bags, laptop sleeves, sarees and lamp shades are just a few conversation starters they offer. The handcrafted merch is deeply rooted in history and culture, and is very minimal in its design intervention. The artisans are equipped with required tools and techniques helping them make quality controlled, well-designed and functional products. Studio Moya offers customised products like notebooks, block-printed skirts and photo frames among others for gifting purposes. Visit this super trendy studio today!

Promoting slow and sustainable fashion and lifestyle, the Ethic Attic store in Indira Nagar houses many brands apart from its own. This Indo-Western brand largely uses materials like lotus fabrics, ahimsa silk and organic cotton. Other offerings from the brands it houses include shoes, backpacks and bags, skin care products, and even sustainable sanitary products.

This Udaipur-based apparel and accessories label, is now open in Bengaluru. Working towards the cause of reviving heritage craft like dabu or hand block printing on Indian wear, the label works with rural communities of Rajasthan. It is also devising an ayurvastra line of clothing treated in healing turmeric, alum and manjistha which is being used extensively for the treatment of a wide range of diseases such as diabetes, skin infections, hypertension, asthma, etc.

The studio stocks collections from their in-house designers, as well as from upcoming and well-established labels from across the country. In-keeping tradition with style, the boutique studio promises a tailor-made, ethereal experience. Their take towards sustainable fashion includes promoting and preserving ancient weaving and embroidery techniques while keeping fair trade in mind. Their in-house stylist helps you create an ensemble that feels like you, just better. Masaba, Amrapali, and House of Primes are some of the brands The Open Trunk houses.

A brand that adds the element of sustainability to folk art designs and gift-wraps them into home decor, apparel and accessories, Kaiyare is truly a place to be. With the intent of creating opportunities for local artisans, their current line is a mix of banana fibre and waste cloth upcycled to create super cute crochet bags! Working with materials like naturally-dyed organic cotton, they create apparel for men, women and kids. They also offer home decor products like coasters, mats and table runners that are all made purely out of banana fibre!

Starting off as an online brand in Delhi, the store in Jayanagar looks to reflect the brand’s ideology of sustainable fashion and lifestyle. The brand’s indulgence in fair wages and handicraft promotion shows their active concern towards artisans and communities. Their floral jackets, flowy kurtas with bright Mughal prints, hand-block Bagru prints, kalamkari and Ikat tops with pockets (and who doesn’t like pockets!) and Chettinad sarees among others. In case you don’t find your size, the store offers tailoring services so that you don’t have to leave behind the design you like.

It is an ethical fashion brand focusing on comfortable and feel good clothing. Keeping fun and function in mind, they make silhouettes that fit many body types. All their fabrics are sourced and produced locally and directly, by a fair trade manufacturing unit. This eliminates middlemen, empowers and supports suppliers and artisans. The products are also designed to produce little or no wastage by strategically using recycling elements from previously-designed products.

All images: Courtesy Instagram