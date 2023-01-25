9 brands to follow on Instagram to help you up your style game

We may complain a lot about our scrolling habits and the amount of time we spend on Instagram, but social media has been a revolution for entrepreneurs in the last couple of years. Instagram and Facebook marketplaces have been massive assets for small businesses to gain visibility and customers. In the last two years, we’ve seen several small businesses boom and many new ones come to the forefront, all thanks to Instagram and our incessant scrolling habits.

While you may swipe away from many post by small business, there are few that deliver quality content that is eye-catching and then translate these users into customers because of their exceptional products and services.

We too have been a part of this social-media-led retail therapy and have discovered brands that have made their way to our closets over the last few years. Their content drove us to their feeds, their consistency made us follow them and their products have made regular customers out of us. Right from thrifted clothes to stunning bags and footwear, here are 9 brands you must hit the follow button on and slide into their DMs to up your style quotient in 2023.

1. Claymango

Handcrafted in India, this brand works with young designers to give its customers unique and gorgeous bags and other lifestyle products. Their Demigod sling is one of the most eye-catching pieces in their collection.

2. Meko

As chic as you can imagine, Meko has some of the finest creations for all seasons. Conscious and timeless, Meko delves in earthy tones and minimal classic designs with each of their lines.

3. Zohra

Minimal gold and enamel jewellery at exceptional prices, Zohra is a favourite amongst the influencer circuit and has managed to gain popularity with their design and quality. Pastel hues and contemporary designs, we highly recommend this brand is you’re a jewel junkie like us.

4. Azga

Another jewellery brand that’s making its mark for its unique and unconventional designs, Azga is sported by celebrities and a favourite amongst the stylists. It’s found the perfect balance between minimal and extravagant fine artistry with its collection.

5. Label Society

If you’re a sucker for classic silhouettes, vintage designs and love a good thrifted piece, Label Society Co. is just the place for you. You’ll find everything you need here… right from rugged denims to plaid jackets, feminine slip dresses to oversized shirts. One look at their Instagram feed and you’ll fall in love with their curated collections.

6. Mend Studio

A vegan footwear brand that is driven by stories of travel and craftsmanship in India, Mend instantly gets your attention with its content and products. Taking the simplicity of earthy tones and adding exquisite details on their footwear, Mend offers comfort and style for your feet and we assure you, one pair just wont be enough.

7. Roar Fox

The era of the plain simple fit is over. If you’re on a lookout for a brand that is stylish, comfortable and trendy, Roar Fox is the choice for you. With their wide range of shirts in every colour possible and their unique prints, Roar describes itself as “Fashion Beyond” and we agree.

8. Sazo

After a dose of quirky shirts, we a heavy dosage of bizarre and fun with Sazo. Abstract and colourful, it’s almost impossible to pick just one of their pieces from their collections. Spoilt for choices quite literally, Sazo is as fun and as innovative a clothing brand can get.

9. House of Prisca

We’ve saved the splash of colour for last it seems. After we’ve recommended quirky clothes, it’s only fair to go the extra mile with footwear that stands out. House of Prisca is playful, comfortable and gives you a statement piece for every moon. The number of scrolls down their Instagram is equally promotional to the items in your cart.