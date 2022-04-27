9 Indian handbag labels to follow if you’re looking for a statement bag

Add a pinch of ethnic glamour to your outfits with these popular Indian handbag labels mentioned below for your perusal.
We know that summer is all about the charm of going breezy and carrying light accessories. Speaking of which how about we add a dash of glamour to your handbag collection? Well, diss your usual luxury ‘brunch’ bags for a minute and take the ethnic route. The wedding bells are ringing and we wouldn’t want you to go empty-handed at traditional festivities.
We know that you must’ve had your sexy outfits picked by now, but what about the accessories? Well, worry not as we have a shimmery listicle of statement bags to back you up in this domain. Be it the bridesmaids or the bride herself, these homegrown Indian handbag labels have an abundant collection of intricate clutches and mini bags to match your wedding attire.
From Prerto’s customised sass to Doux Amour’s shimmery delight, the following listicle is all set to take you off to an ethnic destination.
Indian handbag labels that add glamour to your ethnic wear
So, worry no more ladies as we’ve got you all sorted as to where to store your touch-up kit and how to steal the show with these minimal-looking clutches.
To begin with, we have that one brand that’s all over the gram these days – Prerto. How cool would it be if you’d accompany your outfit with a customised embellishment? Well, as dreamy as it sounds, the vegan leather Alphabeto Crossbody gold bag from the brand is perfectly sized to fit all your essentials. From your initials at the forefront, the wide pearly strap to the gold palette, this piece sure is all you’ve been looking for.
It’s not necessary to carry traditional clutches with your ethnic ensembles. Keeping that in mind, Eena infuses western sensibility with Indian crafts to deliver an exotic range of clutches, potli, bucket bags, and much more. Well, now just to stop the chase, Eena’s Hrutuvy clutch from the Nazakat collection is your window to a dolled-up look. The ruby-red hue, sequined embroidery, and crystal hangings sure complement all your ethnic endeavours.
If you’re a dedicated bridesmaid then you sure wouldn’t want anything to come in the way of your duties right? Well, in that case first and foremost you need to carry light. That’s when the Doux Amour collection steps in, if you’ve been looking for a minimal yet chic clutch for your BFF’s D-Day well then this is it. The Doux Amour coco mini clutches are the absolute party essential to get you through the wedding season.
Next up in line for Indian handbag labels is Ornatte for a perfect and glamorous choice of bag to carry along with your ethnic outfits. Keeping your minimal needs in mind, the Raina potli from Ornatte is all you need to store your touch-up kit and infuse it with your traditional ensemble. The black and white details in the bucket bag are all-inclusive when it comes to finding the right match. So, from your BFFs pre-wedding festivities to the D-Day this bag is the one to look out for.
Gaining clout among celebs and influencers, Oceana Clutches is the next stop in the Indian handbag range. Since quirky is the new trend in town, Oceana Clutches are all about spicing up your wedding festivities. Dissing the sequined intricacy, this clutch drops a shoutout for girls to grab all the attention while you’re at it. The black and white ‘call me’ clutch is the best thing to carry for your next outing.
With vegan leather at its core, Puro Cosa specialises in dolling you up for your next gala. Speaking of which, their Petunia embroidered box bag is all decked up with Japanese beads, nalkis, and tiny sequins to make you shine bright for your next social soiree. The black and rose gold infusion makes it a perfect choice for a cocktail night.
As the name suggests, it sure is about being chic. Be Chic by Sneh Sandhu is one homegrown label catering to all your ‘carry all’ needs at first. Well, get ready to be shell-shocked with their embroidered shell clutch. The contemporary touch and the perfect choice of colours sure make this a piece perfect for your pre-wedding festivities. So, gear up and slay that shell.
Potlis mark the tradition in our ethnic lookouts, taking this tradition forward The Leather Garden is here to sow the seeds of a glamorous range of handbags for your ethnic soirees. Using the rich skillset of our country, this gold and black Surajmukhi potli bag is carved out just for the likes of you. The enchanted gold patchwork contributes to a modern take on the potli trend.
Kaseeda is all set to make your wedding seasons a whole lot better with their Vegan handbag range. As one can see this unique yet in trend bag from Kaseeda blurts sustainable and fashionable both at the time. Intricately carved out of cloth yarn and metallic cord, this bag sure seems like a perfect fit for your wedding festivities. Have a look at this braided range from Kaseeda and choose your desired colours.
