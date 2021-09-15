9 last-minute holiday picks to pack for a stylish impromptu getaway

‘Tis the season for an impromptu holiday! With everything slowly going back to normal, people are planning spontaneous getaways to rejuvenate themselves. It’s hard to plan outfits for such trips, especially because you won’t have the same amount of time to plan your fits as you usually would. But the upside is that you will get to experience the appetizing food, stunning weather, those views that’d leave you speechless, again.
Whether an exquisite outfit for a beach party, or a day to night outfit, or statement accessory pieces, we’ve got you covered at every angle. So, if you’re planning a last-minute holiday soon, here are a few items you might want to get your hands on, or perhaps they might even inspire some styles that you already have in your collection.
ALSO READ: Festive nail art ideas to spice up this holiday season
Think chic, think satin, maybe even think neon – these are the dresses you’ll only wear for special occasions. Those special nights on your vacation when you spend a little longer glamming yourself and choosing the dress that makes you feel a million dollars. Prismatic embellished pleated maxi dress by Pankaj and Nidhi is a sweet and easy throw that’s perfect for adventures and a leisurely day at the poolside or a beach party.
The perfect holiday choices make you feel fabulous whether you choose to pair them up with jewels and favourite glamourous heels for dinner or if they’re worn with your most loved flats. If you want a perfect snitched look, Jaywalking’s A Perfect Dress is the one for you. This structured ice green utility dress can be styled effortlessly with a pair of sneakers for a day look or high heels for a night look.
While dresses are apt for any sunshine breaks, shorts, skirts and skorts can also be apt for a daytime look paired with a simple cami or vest. A multicoloured embroidered skirt by Manish Arora is a minimal yet stylish piece. The embroidery on the organza base and ribbon fastening add just the right amount of sophistication and elegance to your look.
It’s always better to throw a couple of basics like a classic white tee, a bralette into the mix to ensure you’re covered for every eventuality. A simple bralette from KAYB is a basic pick you could go for if you’re not in the mood for glamming up. Paired with wide-leg trousers, a pair of sunnies, and a statement bag will make the basic look stylish.
A single shade swimwear with good bum coverage and a high rise brief to elongate the legs is a holiday essential. This Gottex piece from Oceaniss Swimwear is a timeless piece. The plunging neckline detail gives it an edgy look and can be paired with denims and accessories, too.
When it comes to vacation, we often struggle with finding footwear that won’t rub on those long and winding walks. That’s why you should stick to what you know looks great but most importantly are incredibly comfortable. This pair from CAI is the most in vogue pair of heels. The block heel makes it a perfect and comfortable pick for a holiday. If you’re someone who appreciates practicability, then this elegant and easy to wear pair is the one for you.
Accessories are a must have to complete your look. Here are a few homegrown brands that offer the most exquisite accessory pieces. The nest straw bag from alanKRit screams beach/pool day to me. This statement bag can be paired with Gottex Swimsuit from Oceaniss Swimwear for a stylish beach/pool day look.
A hat serves the purpose of styling as well as nourishes your personality. There is no attire that a hat cannot compliment. A dramatic floppy hat from Myaraa features a bold look. Approved by many Indian influencers, this would definitely be my top pick for a holiday.
When you’re shopping for your holiday fits, don’t forget to purchase a pair of sunnies. They’re way more than just cool; they’re a necessity. These trendy square-shaped sunnies from thehalfdone are a fabulous pick to elevate your basic look.
All Images: Courtesy Brands