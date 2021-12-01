A guide on how to get your workout wardrobe winter-ready

It’s that time of the year again that makes getting out of bed a tad bit challenging, particularly super early to workout. Winter workouts aren’t much fun, but what if we could help it get better?

On cold winter mornings, do you struggle between staying warm under your blanket or enduring the cold and getting some exercise? Although some exercise is always encouraged throughout the day, the winters can make it quite tough to do so in the cold. You have got to be covered from head to toe to prevent catching a cold. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re someone who loves their daily walks or runs but also dreads the cold, this is for you. Brands are now slowly getting into the world of winter wear, and we are not only talking about everyday wear. As workouts become an integral part of many lives, brands are now out with workout wear made for the winter. You can now work out completely comfortable and cold-free!

The best workout wear to make your wardrobe winter-ready:

Windcheaters

During the winters, it is best to layer up as much as possible when you step out. As the name suggests, windcheaters, also known as windbreakers, help you feel warm against the cold air. Especially during your runs, layering up with a windcheater will do wonders for you as you run against the freezing air. Windcheaters are a great addition to your wardrobe during the winters for these very reasons. Several brands have come out with stylish windcheaters to choose from, combining fashion with fitness. Without any worries, you can now rely on windcheaters to cheat the wind.

LSA Recommends: The Adidas Love Unites Windbreaker (Rs 7,999), a piece from their pride collection that is fashionable, unisex and ideal for the winters.

Dry Fit wear

Your winter workout wardrobe should assuredly include Dry Fit wear as it is one of the best kinds to wear for workouts. Designed to keep you dry from sweat, they also are great for exercising during the winter. It is the perfect item to layer up with a windcheater or even wear it as is on days when it’s not too cold. Dry Fit wear involves a wide range of activewear like sports bras, shorts, t-shirts, and leggings. You can now work out without sweating and being exposed to moisture, avoiding the cold hitting more.

LSA Recommends: The Nike Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Running Top (Rs 3,495) that’s perfect for running and designed with sustainable materials.

Thick Socks

Most workouts need you to wear shoes, and of course, you’d wear socks with them. The best way to keep your feet warm is to wear a good pair of thick socks. They will surely knock your socks off with how comfortable they can be, all the more in the winters, making them a great addition to your winter wardrobe. Usually, thick socks consist of wool, an ideal material for the winters. Pair these socks up with your favourite pair of workout shoes, and you will be ready to run the world.

LSA Recommends: The Kiprun Running Socks from Decathlon (Rs 299), designed specifically for running and avoiding blisters.

Activewear Leggings

While shorts are the best for summers, once it starts getting chilly, it is time to introduce your winter wardrobe to activewear leggings. This piece of clothing is a must in your workout winter wardrobe, as not only does it fully cover you, but with the wide range of materials and colours the leggings come in, it’s one of the most versatile options. It’s the perfect amount of coverage over your legs, enough to keep you warm while you workout away!

LSA Recommends: The TrueRevo DryFit Legging with a waist phone pocket and a back zipper pocket (Rs 1,299) that’s ideal for your phone to be with you on the run.

Headband

Running in winters can block your ears with the wind going in, resulting in a headache or worse, a cold! A headband is the perfect item required to help beat the cold and avoid such issues. Invest in one for your winter workout wardrobe to cover and protect your ears from the unwanted wind, keeping your head warm at the same time.

LSA Recommends: The Reebok Fleece-lined Reflective Logo Headband (Rs 1,599) that’s designed for better ear coverage during winters, with a reflective logo for added visibility.

Arm Warmers/Bands

At times, while running or indulging in a fast-paced workout, the cold wind might hit your arms, making you feel cold and uncomfortable. Armbands or warmers are a solution to this very problem. You can also wear it underneath your sweatshirt or windcheater for that added layer and comfort. Add these to your winter workout wardrobe, and the next time you ever want to go out for a run but, it seems too cold, you won’t have to think twice. Wear a pair of flexible arm warmers, and they are sure to keep you warm.

LSA Recommends: The Giant Diversion Arm Warmer (Rs 3,299) that’s made of breathable and wind-proof material, preventing the wind from keeping you cold.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock.