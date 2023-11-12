A Last-Minute Diwali Fashion Guide for Comfort and Style

Diwali is right around the corner, and if you’re still struggling to find the perfect outfit, fret not because we have you covered.

To look your brightest and most radiant when celebrating the festival of lights is everyone’s goal during the Diwali festivities. And while choosing the right outfit that serves both purposes of comfort and style can be a hassle, we’ve curated a last-minute Diwali fashion guide to make things easier. Featuring some of the most coveted brands that seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary style for festive wear that turns heads. These outfits have a bit of something for the average layman to fashion connoisseurs alike, from classic silhouettes to modern interpretations.

Kickstart the festivities in style with these stunning choices!

9 Brands for the perfect last-minute Diwali Fit

trueBrowns

trueBrowns offers rich hues and classic designs for the perfect start to your Diwali fashion journey. Their festive edit. ‘Rutba’ is the right choice to make for functional fashion with classic silhouettes. Perfect for those who appreciate timeless elegance with a touch of sophistication.

Sukriti & Aakriti

Elevate your festive look with Sukriti & Aakriti’s ethereal designs. Known for their marriage of tradition and contemporary style that redefines comfortable ethnic wear, their collection is the right take on festive fashion

Sarab Khanijou

Sarab Khanijou’s creations embrace opulence with a beautiful blend of heritage and modern trends. They make for the perfect choice for those seeking show-stopping Diwali apparels.

Moora

Jaipur’s Moora offers authentic hand-block printed cotton and chanderi silk sarees created by rural artisans from across India. Moora’s designs are the perfect choice for a contemporary yet timeless heritage choice of ethnic wear this Diwali.

Pinkcity By Sarika

Pinkcity By Sarika celebrates the regality of Rajasthan. Their ensembles are a perfect fit for those who wish to appreciate the grandeur of Indian traditions in their fashion choices.

Kanakavalli

Kanakavalli brings to you exquisite sarees that make an elegant statement. An embodiment of ethnic choices that reflect the beauty of Indian craftsmanship through the art of kanjivaram draping.

Anushka Khanna

Embrace the festive spirit with Anushka Khanna’s collection, known for elegant silhouettes that stand the test of exquisite craftsmanship, for those who appreciate the finer details. With their new festive collection, ‘Luminescence’, they paint the town gold and glittery in spirit of Diwali.

Eurumme

Your Diwali wardrobe is incomplete without the right bling to go with your fits. Eurumme’s unique and modern jewellery pieces bridge the gap for you, with contemporary accessories that make a statement at any festive gathering.

Jayesh and Kaajal Shah

Jayesh and Kaajal Shah’s timeless ethnic wear and contemporary jackets ooze finesse. Explore their timeless and intricate designs with creations that seamlessly blend tradition with modern aesthetics, offering a perfect balanced fit for your Diwali celebrations.

As you set out on your last-minute Diwali wardrobe exploration, keep in mind that style and elegance are timeless and these carefully curated brands help you create a stylish and unforgettable Diwali ensemble for your celebration.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy TrueBrowns