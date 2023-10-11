A tale of silk and snow, as Samant Chauhan opens for LFW x FDCI today

Bhagalpur, the ‘silk city’ of India is also home to designer Samant Chauhan, a fact he holds close and uses to his advantage when it comes to his organic designs. As the opening designer of the Atelier at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, Samant Chauhan’s collection, ‘Ice Watch’ takes inspiration from the imagery of glaciers but at the core of it, it’s a study of textiles and textures that sit closer home.

Located in Bihar, Bhagalpur holds a rich cultural and historical significance in India. It is the third largest city and a great trade hub but what it lacks is glaciers, snow and ice – the three major themes that tie Samant Chauhan’s collection together. “Growing up in Bhagalpur, the distant concepts of ice and glaciers were initially abstract to me. However, as life unfolded, my enduring fascination with these natural elements persisted. This collection, a profound manifestation of my lifelong preoccupation with snow, finds its roots in Bhagalpur’s rich heritage,” shares the designer. A homage to his hometown, the collection aims to depict Bhagalpur’s unique blend of tradition and contemporary design. We talk to the designer about his unique inspiration and the artistry of his roots.

In conversation with Samant Chauhan about his LFW x FDCI show:

Bhagalpur is known as the ‘silk city’ of the country, can you tell us about the tussar or Bhagalpuri silk used in the collection?

Coming from Bhagalpur, a city renowned for its rich silk-weaving tradition, my designs pay tribute to the profound influence of my roots on my vision as a designer. In this collection, I have adorned my creations with various silk varieties, such as organza silk, cotton silk, and the iconic Bhagalpuri silk. Bhagalpuri silk is not just a design choice; it’s a heartfelt tribute to the age-old artistry of my hometown. Every piece featuring Bhagalpuri silk carries the legacy of this craftsmanship, boasting distinctive textures and a subtle sheen.

Furthermore, Bhagalpuri silk lends an elegant and sophisticated touch to the collection, beautifully complementing the ethereal theme of ice and snow. It is a harmonious fusion of tradition and contemporary design, where the past and present come together to craft a timeless fashion experience. Bhagalpuri silk not only shapes my vision as a designer but also infuses ‘Ice Watch’ with a profound sense of heritage and artistry that holds deep personal significance.

Tell us about your obsession with icebergs and snow and its importance in this collection.

My fascination with icebergs and snow has been a driving force in shaping this collection. Icebergs, with their majestic and otherworldly beauty, represent a sense of purity and serenity that has always captivated my imagination. They symbolise nature’s pristine artistry and the fragility of our environment, echoing the urgency of climate change. Snow, on the other hand, embodies a sense of quiet and tranquillity, covering landscapes in a blanket of purity. It is a metaphor for transformation and renewal, and it holds a timeless quality that transcends seasons.

In ‘Ice Watch’, these elements serve as a powerful motif, influencing the colour palette, textures, and overall aesthetics of the collection. Through intricate detailing, frosty hues, and the use of various silk varieties, I have sought to capture the ethereal allure of ice and snow. This collection is not just about fashion; it is a visual narrative of my obsession with these elements and a heartfelt plea to appreciate and protect the natural world’s delicate beauty.

What is your favourite (or most unique) piece from this collection, and what makes it special?

While it is challenging to pick a favourite from this collection, one of the most unique and special pieces is a gown adorned with hand-embroidered Bhagalpuri silk appliqués resembling delicate ice crystals. What sets it apart is the intricate craftsmanship that pays homage to both my roots in Bhagalpur and my obsession with ice and snow.

The gown encapsulates the harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary design that defines ‘Ice Watch’. It is a true labour of love, reflecting the meticulous work of artisans who have contributed to this piece. The use of Bhagalpur silk adds depth, texture, and a touch of elegance, making it a standout creation that encapsulates the collection’s ethos—celebrating heritage while embracing the ethereal beauty of ice and snow.

What are the key embroideries and silhouettes in this collection?

I have tried my best to seamlessly fuse the timeless allure of Bhagalpur silk with contemporary fashion sensibilities. The silhouettes on display range from avant-garde gowns to jacket dresses, offering a diverse array of necklines that encompass sweethearts, off-shoulders, halter necks, and V-necks. Equally varied are the sleeve options, ranging from sleeveless to puffer sleeves, Victorian sleeves, capes, and artistic styles. What sets these garments apart are the exquisite key embroideries, including beadwork, sequins, pintucks, quilting, ribbon work, and hand-thread embroideries. Swirling lines, abstract shapes, and geometric patterns gracefully adorn the fabric, infusing each piece with a touch of artistic brilliance. Within this collection, the inspiration drawn from glaciers is ingeniously transformed into a myriad of derivatives, resulting in categories such as long gowns, short gowns, bridal trousseau, jacket dresses, bodycon dresses, and more, each bearing the unmistakable mark of craftsmanship and creative ingenuity.

Hero and Feature image: Courtesy Samant Chauhan.