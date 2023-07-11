Aastha Sharma on styling the cast of Neeyat, her personal style and more 

From giving Vidya Balan a utilitarian look all through the film, to experimenting with silhouettes for other characters, Aastha Sharma talks about styling the wide array of characters in the latest box office release ‘Neeyat’.

If a thrilling trailer that’s making rounds on social media is keeping you hooked, then you definitely stumbled upon a sneak peek of ‘Neeyat’ the upcoming mystery at the box office. Starring some of the A-listers of B-town, like Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli, Amrita Puri, Rahul Bose and a lot more, Neeyat sure seems like a power pact release. With a cast like that, we know that the style quotient in the film will definitely be at par excellence. Speaking of style, the maestro behind giving these characters an individual sense of style was Aastha Sharma, one of the leading celebrity stylists in B-town. From sticking to just one outfit for Vidya Balan to the bougie and tailored fits for the other characters, Aastha Sharma made sure to doll up every character in accordance with their back story. Further to know what went behind curating these looks we have Aastha Sharma giving us all the details you’re waiting for.

In conversation with the style guru Aastha Sharma

​​Neeyat is your upcoming venture where you styled all the characters, so tell us how was your experience styling such gems from the industry?

Neeyat was very character based when it came to designing costumes. Everyone was very different from each other and had their own back story, so keeping all that in mind their looks were decided. We had some amazing actors playing these characters, we were so lucky to have worked with these gems- from Vidya Balan to Ram Kapoor to Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami to Neeraj Kabi. It was an absolute pleasure working with such amazing actors who transferred beautifully into these characters and clothes and styling played a huge part in making so.

Whose character resonates the most with Aastha Sharma? Whose style do you relate to the most?

I think a lot of my style knowledge comes from observing people, environments and day-to-day experiences. And that’s why I love to travel, visit new places and cities, watch old and new films and pick up style elements from across the world and make it my own.

Since Vidya Balan has only one costume all through the movie, so tell us what was the mood board for that and how did you shape the look?

Vidya Balan has only one costume throughout the entire film so it had to be perfect and utilitarian. Pockets, gloves, a hood, and layers because of the cold weather all play a part in everything coming together. Playing with colours through her layers was very important keeping the locations and set colours in mind. You’ll see a lot of rich textures and colours in the background so we chose her clothing colours that’ll stand out in as muted way as possible. Vidya is such a fantastic person and an actor to work with and made the outfit her own with so much ease. It was a pleasure working with her.

How would you say your style evolved after pregnancy, what is Aastha Sharma’s current style aesthetic??

I loved dressing up when I was pregnant, I just felt so confident with my belly and had a blast wearing bodycon dresses and even crop tops and joggers. I’ve always been an easy dresser, oversized clothes, are comfortable and easy to move around in so post-pregnancy I’m back at it haha. But I really enjoyed my ‘body-con’ phase while pregnant.

Was styling always your calling, or you eventually found your way to it? And how?

I think since the day I discovered styling as a profession I wanted to do this and never looked back.

How do you think style and fashion have evolved from the day you started?

Oh, it’s evolved and how but that’s the fun about it right? It’ll be so boring and uninspiring if style and fashion don’t change constantly. Gen Z has completely changed the game when it comes to style. It’s a good thing, keeps us giving new again and again.

Lastly, tell us whose character was the most fun to style in Neeyat and why?

No favourites here, we loved each one equally and had so much fun creating each character.

Hero Image: Courtesy Neeyat Featured Image: Courtesy Aasthasharma/IG