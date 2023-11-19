Abhinav Mishra x NEEDLEDUST: a blend of craft and couture

Abhinav Mishra’s world of mirrors and shades of pastels team up with Shirin Mann’s NEEDLEDUST for an exquisite collection of festive accessories and footwear.

When you see teasers with people grooving on some classic Indian music walking in heavily mirrored silhouettes popping on your Instagram feeds, you know that the mirror maestro aka Abhinav Mishra is all set to turn heads yet again. Let’s just say if there is anyone who knows how to depict a big fat Indian wedding through fashion the right way, it is him! Speaking of Indian weddings, the stalwart designer recently showcased his latest collection ‘Reflections’ filled to the brim with his signature staples in an inclusive colour palette. It was nothing short of a spectacle, but what made it even more special was what came after. Mishra unveiled an exclusive collaboration with NEEDLEDUST right after the magical show. The collection commemorates the festive season by dropping some exquisite accessories and footwear.

NEEDLEDUST x Abhinav Mishra offers a regal collection, all decked up in mirrors and intricate embroideries. Shirin Mann’s elegant design ethos and Abhinav Mishra’s opulence are what the collaboration is made of. Further sharing their views and vision, the duo talks about their team up and the mood board behind the same.

In conversation with Abhinav Mishra and Shirin Mann

Amidst several intricate embroideries and fabrics, what drove you into the mystical world of mirrors?

Abhinav Mishra: Mirrors have always fascinated me with their ability to reflect and they bring a sense of opulence and grandeur, adding a magical element to any design of course, as an age-old craft, I’ve always been drawn to it and will remain loyal to it always. When Shirin and I decided to collaborate on this collection, we wanted to create something special and also something that stems from our love and admiration for each other. We were confident that we wanted to build something that showcased our creative synergies with a fitting tribute to our friendship since we started our journeys at the same time. From the get-go, we were drawn to the idea of incorporating my aesthetic of mirrorwork as the central design element because of their timeless appeal and the intricate craftsmanship associated with mirrorwork in traditional Indian embroidery.

Give us a little insight into the title of your latest collection – ‘Reflections’ and what was the mood board like.

The main idea was to create a magnanimous fantasy world, our interpretation of the architectural style of Mughal India. A walk through the Mughal gardens with a whimsical take, with layers of textures. This curation is a reflection of my creative vision, blending minimalism and maximalism with intricate mirror work. It’s a grand peek into my journey, marked by perseverance, creativity, and dreams. An ode to my unwavering loyalty to our signature mirror-work on a canvas that celebrates the old world but looks towards the future!

How do you think Needledust complements Abhinav Mishra’s design ethos?

Abhinav Mishra: Shirin and I share a deep connection and understanding of each other’s creative minds and of course, our very close friendship made this process feel very organic and natural, as if it were meant to be from the start. What makes this collaboration special is that we’ve always had a mutual admiration for each other’s work as well. Needledust’s attention to detail and strength in colors as well as intricate detailing beautifully complements my maximalist approach to design. Both our brands have an unwavering approach towards the highest quality standards and intricate craftsmanship. We’ve found a way to blend our aesthetics to produce something extraordinary that reflects the essence of both Needledust and Abhinav Mishra and there’s a lot in store for the future as well.

With the constantly evolving fashion scene, what is Abhinav Mishra’s idea of a perfect bride today?

Abhinav Mishra: The idea of a perfect bride has evolved with the changing fashion landscape and societal shifts. Today’s perfect bride is someone who embraces her individuality and expresses her personality through her attire. She values tradition but is not bound by it. She is confident, graceful, and unafraid to experiment with her wedding attire. Whether it’s a traditional lehenga, a contemporary fusion outfit, or even a couture footwear piece, the perfect bride is open to exploring new ideas and styles.

Can you elaborate on your collaboration with Abhinav Mishra? How do you think it highlights the vision of both brands?

Shirin Mann: The collaboration with Abhinav Mishra has been an incredibly exciting and fulfilling journey for us. Abhinav and I have been friends for years, and our friendship has been marked by regular conversations on design, style, and our personal aspirations. This collaboration is the result of our mutual admiration and deep understanding of one another’s creative processes.

Our brands, NEEDLEDUST and Abhinav Mishra, have distinct design aesthetics, and what makes this collaboration unique is how we have successfully merged these two worlds. Abhinav is renowned for his mastery of mirror work and for bringing traditional embroidery to the forefront. On the other hand, NEEDLEDUST is known for its feminine yet edgy approach to footwear, and our ability to manipulate materials into innovative designs. The vision behind this collaboration was to create a collection that not only showcases our individual strengths but also encapsulates the diversity of our brands. We’ve seamlessly blended Abhinav’s maximalist approach with my focus on colours and intricate details. The result is a couture footwear collection that is truly the first of its kind in Indian fashion.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Abhinav Mishra x NEEDLEDUST