Abraham & Thakore on creating a new language of sustainable design at LFW

Designer David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore know that their brand’s runway shows are both an opportunity to showcase their beautifully crafted clothes as well as serve as a platform for conveying important messages. Ahead of Day 2 or Sustainable Fashion Day at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, we talk to the duo about their latest collection, ‘Body Language’.

As the masters of minimalism, Abraham & Thakore’s design language has always been refined and understated. Following the principles of yin-yang, whereby they seek harmony in polarities. Urban and modern, the brand’s aesthetic has always been quite luxury, a feat they accomplished before it became an Instagram trend. For their collection, ‘Body Language’, Abraham & Thakore explore the idea of communication against a digital landscape. Sticking to their signature black-and-white palette, they endeavour to create digital artprints inspired by ChatGPT, emojis and the new-age lingo. Also adding Braille and Morse Code elements to raise social awareness.

These typographic prints and designs are all brought to life using traditional techniques such as ikat, ajrakh, brocades, badla, sequin, and fine laser cut work. As the designers, Abraham & Thakore gear up for Day 2 at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, we let them share their own language codes on the collection.

Abraham & Thakore release their new collection, ‘Body Language’ at LFW

What was the genesis of the idea behind ‘Body Language’.

We’ve always believed that fashion is an important method of communication. Just as language is. Clothing sends out both subtle and overt messages.

How have you translated language and its symbols into design?

We looked at all forms of marks and symbols, whether alphabet or code, to inspire design elements. This is a celebration of human ingenuity and the need to connect.

What has been your experience with ChatGPT and other AI tools? Where do you see them placed in today’s context?

AI is already a part of our lives. Every question we ask Google, every time we use Maps to guide us to our destinations, every time we rely on an algorithm to help us to make a decision. All forms of technology can serve to improve our lives of managed with responsibility.

What are the embroideries/textiles that form the core of this collection?

We’ve created fabrics in ikat, block-printing, and brocades in cotton and silk. We’ve used sequins and beading to create evening wear.

Tell us about the inclusion of Braille and Morse code as tools of communication in the collection

.

Braille and Morse code are systems of communication using basic elements. In Morse, the dot and the dash form the basis of the language. In Braille through placements of raised dots tactile readable surfaces are created. We’ve created fabric surfaces using these elements.

What are the key silhouettes and styles that define this collection?

We’re interested in the so-called “basics” and “classics” of clothing and look at them with a fresh eye. It’s interesting the way culture assigns gendered tropes to certain types of clothing.

Tell us about the brand’s efforts towards building a more eco-conscious label, especially in regard to this collection.

Sustainability has always been a part of our design journey through the championing of traditional craft skills which are sources of employment and have a small footprint, but also maintain traditional knowledge systems which are an important aspect of our cultural heritage.