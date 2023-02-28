Ajmal Perfumes, narrating the tale of Oudh from India to the world!

Oudh is not your usual perfume and neither is it a mere scent – it’s a form of luxury that is widely considered the gold standard of all fragrances. Recently, Ajmal Perfumes gave us a detailed tour of how this liquid gold was extracted from the agarwood tree and turned into their scent of success.

Several luxury Maisons might have forayed into the land of Oudh and found their spots in your exclusive collections. But this ‘liquid gold’ (as the Arabs call them) goes back centuries. This mysterious ingredient has a humble beginning and so do the pioneers of this brand of perfume, Ajmal Perfumes, who have been in the business for more than seven decades now. Ajmal Perfumes have worked closely with Oudh since 1951 and we were invited to get a glimpse of their origin story with the brand’s CEO, Abdulla Ajmal.

Abdulla Ajmal invited a team of beauty connoisseurs like us to witness the beginning of oudh’s allure in Hojai, Assam. From wood shredding and distillery units to agarwood processing, he provided us with a first-hand experience of the intricate procedures done by a set of skilled artisans before the perfume is distilled in its final form. Embracing Indian raw materials and taking the traditional route in processing is what lies behind the brand’s scent of success and this holds intrinsic value to them.

Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Perfumes on his urge to innovate and reinvent

Experimentation and reinvention lie at the core of Ajmal Perfumes due to Abdulla’s need to evolve and grow with every passing minute. “The urge comes from the fact that there has to be innovation and innovation comes from creativity. I’d like to think that as a brand, we are creative. We would like to always be at the cutting edge of not just technology, but creation. I’m already working on more things that we can do with Oudh oil. What can we do in terms of applications for the future? Are there other parts of the tree that can be used? The idea is to try and always think ahead of everybody and I think that culture comes purely from curiosity. The second thing is to grow. It’s about innovation in your products – it’s not about something that gives you comfort. It’s about something that is always new, something evolutionary” says Abdulla.

Oudh is not just a mere element, it’s a legacy that keeps the brand rooted in its ancestors and simultaneously gives them a reason to drop a new chapter in this tale. Having said that, Abdulla’s vision as a CEO runs around the lines of giving Ajmal Perfumes the much-deserved centre stage at a global level. He says: “We are a global brand compared to our ilk and all the brands in the region, but that’s not good enough for me. I want to be the king of Oudh, as simple as that. I want to be a globally recognized brand – I want the average person who can distinguish a L’Oreal from a Chanel and a Gucci from a Prada to also say that they know Ajmal. So if anybody wants to think of Oudh, it’s got to be Ajmal.”

To sum it all up, we might’ve entered as guests, but we definitely left as a family, courtesy of the hospitality and the transparency of Abdulla Ajmal. So, if you’re keen on entering the land of Oudh, Ajmal is the way to do it.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Ajmal Perfumes