15 times Alia Bhatt dazzled in a Sabyasachi outfit

Sabyasachi has dressed many brides in tinsel town and this time, it’s the young and vibrant Alia Bhatt stepping into the role. All set to tie the knot with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Sabyasachi bridal look is all that’s buzzing in B-town this week.

Alia Bhatt’s love for Sabyasachi goes back a long way

Wedding season is back and our social media feeds are flooded with pictures from vibrant festivities and the news of the most awaited wedding in Bollywood. This description was enough to give away that we are talking about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding this weekend. The couple has been dating for almost four years and whatever glimpses we have got of their initial clandestine love affair had us waiting for the big announcement.

Though no official statements have been shared by the groom and bride-to-be, it’s all that’s buzzing in B-town this week. Right from Ranbir’s beautifully lit up house, Vastu to Sabyasachi outfits arriving at Alia’s house, we’ve saved the dates for the festivities.

Earlier we reported that the couple is going to be dressed by Bollywood’s favourite bridal couturier, Sabyasachi Mukherji for the wedding. As Alia’s sartorial affair with the designer goes back a long way, we decided to take you through 15 times the actor has dazzled in Sabyasachi’s ethnic creations.

She played muse to Sabyasachi many times over the years. Styled by Ami Patel, Alia’s looks have been an inspiration for both, millennials and Gen Z looking to up their Indian wear game. Be it the pastel lehengas or the printed sarees, Alia’s pulled them off with aplomb in awards, promotional events and weddings.

So take a look at these stunning looks from the past and let’s all start guessing what the diva will pick for her big day.

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@aliaabhatt; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@aliaabhatt