All of Banita Sandhu’s outfits from AP Dhillon’s music video, ‘With You’

Welsh actress Banita Sandhu has been the talk of the town after starring alongside AP Dhillon in his viral track, ‘With You’. The song has gained popularity for the two’s heart-warming onscreen chemistry and playful moments. While most people are drooling over the imagery of a perfect Italian summer, it is Banita Sandhu’s wardrobe that has us hooked. We breakdown the outfits worn by Banita Sandhu in the dream-like viral music video, ‘With You’.

Banita Sandhu’s Bollywood began with Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’ and is said to appear in the next season of the Netflix series, Bridgerton. The internet sensation has garnered much attention for her work, her relationship with AP Dhillon and her personal style. We explore the lesser-known side of Banita Sandhu as a fashionista via the outfits worn in the video.

Banita’s fashion choices and her chic glam quotient throughout her career are surely something the netizens can’t get enough of. The loved-up ‘With You’ travelogue is a perfect example of that, with Banita sporting some fine summery prints and beautiful dresses that one could say seemed almost fairy-like as she fluttered through Italian gables surrounded by flowers and colours. Here we have a list of her fashionable designer fits from the viral video.

Banita Sandhu’s outfits from ‘With You’

Rick Owens

Sleek, chic and a sharp statement piece; Banita dons a black Rick Owens striped sleeveless gown for a smart dressy look in what looks like a date night setting with warm yellow ambient lighting.

RICK OWENS Draped striped satin wrap gown

Alexander McQueen

We see an almost ethereal fairy- esque sequence of Banita running past flowers in a white Alexander Mcqueen evening gown from their 2020 collection. The elegant piece can be spotted in multiple scenes from the video, hand in hand with Banita’s enamouring smile. A timeless look that has viewers of the video enamoured.

Alexander Mcqueen 2020 evening gown

Missoni

Not one but two Missoni dresses were spotted in the video, as we see the duo shopping from what seems to be a Missoni outlet. No surprise that they would be shopping from renowned local brands on a vacation to Italy, considering the origin of Missoni as an Italian luxury fashion house. The actress looks like a dream o=in the two long halter neck sarong wrap up dresses, both in shades of blue and red with zig zag prints.

Missoni ZigZag Wrap Cover-Up Maxi Dress

Missoni long sarong piece cover up dress with lamé zigzag

J.Crew

Banita and AP play a round of tennis, where we catch Banita dressed in a navy blue skater dress from J.CREW. The outfit is the perfect fit for a casual sporty vibe while they play tennis in the Italian sun, we see glimpses of Banita dancing in the same dress in later scenes as well.

J.Crew side-slit sports dress