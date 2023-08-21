How Amala Earth is rooting for sustainability on its e-commerce platform

Tackling sustainability has become a growing concern worldwide. The term has gone beyond a trendy buzzword to a widely adopted lifestyle choice. In the midst of this is a burgeoning number of homegrown brands that uphold ethical and environment-friendly values as well as many that are simply greenwashing. So how do you go about picking the correct ones? Enter, Amala Earth, a trusted umbrella platform for earth-friendly, clean brands and products that help you come one step closer to your sustainability goals.

The name Amala Earth is inspired by the Buddhist concept of Amala Consciousness, which is the ultimate form of purity. “Through the world of Amala Earth, we seek to gently introduce the way to conscious living and grow a community of like-minded people. We aim to bring together brands, products, experts, and individuals to create a world where all living beings can co-exist harmoniously. Our story is to be the driving force behind creating change in consumer behavioural patterns by providing alternative solutions for a sustainable lifestyle,” shares Gunjan Jindal Poddar, the founder of Amala Earth.

Poddar’s personal journey on the path of sustainability started after she became a young mother. It had her reflecting more deeply on her lifestyle choices and thereby as an extension launching a platform that “encourages informed choices”. However, it isn’t simply a marketplace for earth-friendly products but also a platform for discussions on these choices and a community of like-minded individuals. We talk to Gunjan Jindal Poddar to better understand this space and how she plans to create a mindful lifestyle.

Interview with Gunjan Jindal Poddar of Amala Earth on sustainability:

Can you tell us about the journey of Amala Earth – from idea to reality?

The journey of Amala Earth from conception to reality has been an inspiring and transformative one. The idea was born out of a deep-rooted passion for promoting earth-friendly living and making a positive impact on our planet. It all started with the realisation that our choices as consumers have a profound impact on the environment. This awareness ignited a desire to create a platform that would offer a curated selection of eco-conscious products, making it easier for individuals to make mindful choices. The process involved careful curation and a rigorous selection process to ensure that every product on Amala Earth adhered to our standards of earth-friendly practises and quality. Building partnerships with these brands and artisans was a critical step in bringing our vision to fruition.

From there, the platform was meticulously developed to provide an intuitive and seamless shopping experience for consumers seeking eco-friendly alternatives. The interface was designed to not only showcase the products but also educate and raise awareness about the importance of eco-conscious living.

What was it that first raised your awareness on the issue of fast fashion and beauty wastage?

The rapid rise of fast fashion and escalating beauty waste propelled our awareness of environmental issues. Witnessing the harmful impact of these practices on our planet, the need to instigate change became evident. The philosophy of conscious living began to influence our choices and actions, ultimately leading to the creation of Amala Earth—a one-stop shop for natural, artisanal earth-friendly products.

What are the criteria for picking brands and individual sellers for Amala Earth?

When selecting our partner brands, we take various factors into account. We’ve introduced a robust “Butterfly Score” system to assess each brand across a range of aspects. This scoring system rates brands from 1 to 8, with higher scores indicating stronger performance. The criteria we employ for this score provide valuable insights into a brand’s overall sustainability, ethical practices, and environmental influence. By offering this scoring approach, we empower consumers to make well-informed decisions while fostering transparency throughout the purchasing journey.

Furthermore, our primary focus is on using natural and sustainable materials in the product’s creation. We also examine the brand’s dedication to ethical sourcing, fair trade, and eco-friendly manufacturing. Additionally, we assess the product’s impact on the environment, its recyclability, and how it’s packaged. These considerations ensure that every item on Amala Earth echoes our commitment to fostering a sustainable and eco-conscious way of living.

What are some of the sustainable practices that Amala Earth follows as a company?

Amala Earth meticulously selects products that adhere to high sustainability standards, favouring materials that are natural, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly. This includes a focus on plastic-free and minimal packaging, with a preference for materials that are recyclable, compostable, or reusable. These practices not only reduce plastic waste but also contribute to the preservation of the environment.

Amala Earth actively collaborates with local artisans and promotes fair trade practices, emphasising the importance of supporting local communities and artisans. This approach not only fosters sustainable livelihoods but also aligns with the company’s commitment to ethical production. Furthermore, Amala Earth places a strong emphasis on reducing its carbon footprint, highlighting the significance of minimising carbon emissions. The company achieves this by prioritising local sourcing, which effectively reduces transportation-related emissions. These comprehensive sustainable practices reflect Amala Earth’s unwavering dedication to creating a positive impact and promoting environmentally conscious choices.

What have been the biggest challenges on the way?

Amala Earth’s journey towards sustainability has been about educating consumers about the true significance of eco-friendly products and adopting sustainable behaviours. Awareness of the positive impact of such choices is underscoring the critical need for continuous awareness campaigns.

What do you wish you could be doing more of in the sustainability space and what steps are you taking to do that?

Amala Earth aims to further its impact within the sustainability landscape by pursuing two key avenues. First, the company plans to expand its product range, offering an even broader selection of sustainable alternatives that cater to a variety of consumer requirements and preferences. This expansion reflects the brand’s commitment to providing comprehensive and accessible eco-friendly solutions.

Second, Amala Earth envisions engaging in collaborations and partnerships with like-minded organisations and individuals and created a community that believes in making every day earth-friendly.

All Images: Courtesy Amala Earth.