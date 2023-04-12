Amrapali Jewels: A Modern Twist on Indian Heritage at NMACC Gala

The highly-anticipated Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMAAC) gala was graced by an esteemed guest list of renowned stars from around the world. Notably, several celebrities opted to adorn their ensembles with the exquisite jewellery designs of Amrapali Jewels, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to the event.

The last weekend of March was considered one of India’s biggest fashion moments, with the Dio Pre-Fall showcase at the historic Gateway of India, followed by the grand opening gala of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The India in Fashion exhibit at the NMAAC was hosted on April 1 and was star-studded, to say the least, with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Zendaya, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid, and many more gracing the pink carpet, hosted by Isha Ambani.

Hosting guests from across the globe to witness the magic and diversity of India was a true testament to what India has to offer to the global audience. Several guests chose to adorn pieces from The House of Amrapali to express their creativity and their form of fine Indian craftsmanship.

“The jewellery reflects an old-world historic charm, paying homage to our Indian heritage, but by modernizing these elements and bringing them into the context of the modern world. It narrates a story of versatility across the entire line, allowing the ornaments to be worn in both traditional and contemporary manners. The gemstones used, though conventional in nature, have been updated in cut and design to retain their timelessness,” says Tarang Arora, Creative Director and CEO of Amrapali Jewels in an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India, adding: “These are a magnificent assortment of necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings which are classic yet experimental, edgy yet respectful of tradition and craft, targeted to an evolved, confident, and intelligent consumer of today.”

Let’s take a look at all the celebrities who donned jewellery from Amrapali Jewels, with Arora explaining why these particular pieces suit the wearers:

Shah Rukh Khan

“Shah Rukh Khan’s look broke the internet and it was well deserved. It’s clean and suave, and the touch of gold with a minimal black onyx pendant screams “Less is More”. This was truly a moment of Amrapali Jewels. SRK’s an icon and trust him to set the bar so high when it comes to men and jewellery,” says Tarang Arora.

Shanaya Kapoor

“Shanaya’s look is opulence personified. The gold Maison Valentino skirt is a statement in itself, but pairing that daringly with Victorian jewellery is what made the look stand out. A stacked wrist full of gold, diamonds, emeralds and rubies and layered necklaces in a gold dotted with turquoise is a true testament to India’s love for colour, which translates into fashion at each step,” Arora opines.

Sonam Kapoor

“Sonam Kapoor is Amrapali Jewels’ forever favourite muse. Her custom statement choker is a string of pearls juxtaposed with different emerald and diamond tukdis that vary in shape, size and even colour. It’s an art piece and its beauty lies in its asymmetry and imperfection.” he says.

Kriti Sanon

“Kriti Sanon adorned the Silver Gold Plated Crystal Pearl Shoulder Dusters for the NMACC Gala Night. They’re delicate yet statement, they’re light and playful. Pair them with Indian or Western silhouettes, and you’ve got a look,” says Arora.

Poorna Jagannathan

“Poorna Jagannathan was a vision of elegance in our Peacock Ear Cuffs studded with pearls. With a chic contemporary silhouette, she has effortlessly fused Indian design sensibilities. There’s a “mor”, a motif that’s an inherent part of Indian culture, and a delicate jaal that frames her ear. This piece is one of my favourite designs and makes a unique statement that can only be born in India,” Tarang Arora states.