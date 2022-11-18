Ananya Panday dazzles on the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India

Looking back, it doesn’t feel like it’s only been three years since Ananya Panday made her debut. The young and restless actor has already featured as a lead in six films and has her trove filled with exciting projects in the future. A rising star, Ananya is one of the most celebrated young names in the current generation of actors.

Ananya Panday graces the cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

Growing up at the movies, Ananya always had her eyes set on the goal and today, she manages to keep it real even when fame strikes her in abundance. With a congenial personality and a zest for life, she’s managed to charm the audiences with her ‘sometimes mature, sometimes goofy’ self. As she continues to gather praise and love from all around, we caught up with her to find out how life has changed in these last three years.

With her movies being talked about and her fashion game better than ever, Ananya was the perfect and instant choice for our latest cover shoot. Dazzling in bespoke resort wear by Abhinav Mishra, Ananya was a sight in the tropical vibe of our latest photoshoot. Abhinav Mishra, who is known for his ethnic creations and intricate work, created his first ever resort wear line, with consistent motifs like his signature mirror-work and the pastel shades that added the oomph to the frames.

Shot in the picturesque Amarillo Villa by StayVista, not only did the team and Ananya Panday have the most stunning pictures to shoot for but also had the most wonderful day in the lush green villa. With that said, here’s presenting our new cover with the gorgeous and vivacious, Ananya Panday.