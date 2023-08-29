Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Ananya Panday, Gen Z fashion and more

Ananya Panday’s promotion looks for ‘Dream Girl 2’ have been stealing the show of late, and as the film hits the theatres we decided to chat with the acclaimed stylist Meagan Concessio about styling the Gen Z actor for the film.

When contemporary chic fashion meets impeccable style sensibilities you know that the outcome is beyond stunning. With that said a perfect blend of the two can only be found in Bollywood courtesy of actors’ sartorial excellence and stylists’ knack for fashion. Well, one such duo acing this blend like a pro is Ananya Panday and Meagan Concessio aka ‘Spacemuffin’. From promotions to soirees, Meagan Concessio is the maestro behind Ananya Panday’s gaze-worthy looks. Speaking of promotions, Panday has recently been exuding some ethnic charm while promoting her latest release ‘Dream Girl 2’ wherein all her looks were styled by Meagan Concessio. Her promotion looks sure made our heads turn, but we couldn’t just settle for that! So, here we have the celebrity Meagan Concessio decoding Ananya Panday’s looks in the film and talking about the evolution of style, Gen Z fashion and more.

Meagan Concessio decodes Ananya Panday’s looks in ‘Dream Girl 2’

You’ve been styling Ananya for a while now. How was the experience styling her for the movie’s promotions?

It was an amazing and enjoyable journey, marked by numerous hurdles, a fantastic team spirit, and an abundance of love and encouragement. And plenty of rounds of Dobble to while away the time.

How according to you, style and fashion have evolved over the years?

Over the years, there has been significant change in style and fashion. Celebrity styling in India has witnessed notable shifts since I started my career back in 2015 and the profession of styling has been impacted heavily and undergone a huge transformation. There has been a stronger emphasis on individuality and personal expression, with celebrities and stylists collaborating to curate looks that reflect the stars’ unique personalities. The rise of social media has heightened the focus on fashion choices, leading to more experimentation and a greater need for versatility. Collaborations with designers, photographers, and makeup artists have become integral to creating a complete visual package.

What was the moodboard like while styling Ananya Panday for the ‘Dream Girl 2’ promotions?

The mood board exuded vibrancy, youthful cheer, a rich array of colours, sensuality, and a touch of dreamlike allure.

One fashion fad/trend that you think is evergreen and will never go out of style?

Denim and checkered prints. Evergreen and timeless.

Three icons who inspire your style?

Currently, my style inspiration is coming from Sofia Richie, Jennifer Lawrence and Hailey Beiber. Their styles remain effortless while consistently transforming and refreshing their personal style.

Since you have worked with several new age celebrities, tell us whose style you resonate with the most, and what is that one aspect that sets Gen Z fashion apart from the rest?

Ananya’s style embodies a sense of effortlessness which I resonate with. I admire the neutral colour palette in Tara Sutaria’s outfits. I’m a fan of the cool brands and visual aesthetic of Khushi Kapoor. Gen Z fashion stands out due to its emphasis on individuality, inclusivity, sustainability, and a very strong digital presence. Gen Z fashion girls often prioritise unique self-expression, mixing and matching various styles, eras, and cultures to create looks that resonate with their personalities.

