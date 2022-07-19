ASICS Sportstyle reimagines GEL-NIMBUS 9 for the street

This is a summon for all the sneakerheads who’ve been eagerly waiting for new additions to their shoe trove. ASICS Sportstyle launches GEL-NIMBUS 9 is here to take your sneaker game a notch higher.

Selecting the ideal drippy sneakers that uplift your style and wardrobe can be a task that requires a lot of work, especially with the constantly changing trends and newer additions to the collections. Speaking of trends, comfy and chic are the two primary concerns most sneakerheads have and adding a new pair of kicks to the collection take a lot of research. But we’ve got a pair that’s going to knock your socks off. It’s time to put your best foot forward with ASICS Sportstyle’s GEL-NIMBUS 9.

ASICS Sportstyle launches GEL-NIMBUS 9

Keeping up with the latest sneaker trends is something ASICS has mastered and has garnered loyalists around the world for their stylish and functional collections. And now, taking this trendsetting journey ahead with a lot more style and comfort, ASICS Sportstyle launches GEL-NIMBUS 9, an attempt to amp up not only your wardrobe but also your admiration for sneakers. First released in 2007, the original GEL-NIMBUS efficiently became a staple for runners across the globe due to its GEL technology. Giving you a much smoother and cushioned ride, ASICS Sportsyle attempts to give you a sock-like fit with their latest drop, the GEL-NIMBUS 9 shoe.

Taking the modern trends and needs into consideration, the GEL-NIMBUS 9 is refurbished with a much better stature and style this time. From contrast colour blocking to sporting a segmented midsole, GEL technology is dispersed around the forefoot and heel giving a performance level of cushioning and support. Furthermore, the silhouette achieves a balance between the Y2K style and an advanced design. The model went from strength to strength just to assist you to put your best foot forward. Inspired by exploration and nature, the GEL-NIMBUS 9 designed by Kiko Kostadinov studio and the ASICS Sportstyle design team is available in a subtle colour palette for both men and women. So, get the heat on as your sneaker shelves are about to witness a brand new addition to the collection.