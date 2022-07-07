Calling out to all the sneakerheads as ASICS Sportstyle launches GEL-SONOMA 15-50

Get ready to be sporty and trendy as ASICS Sportstyle launched GEL-SONOMA 15-50 shoe, acting as an ideal companion for everyone on the go.

Choosing the perfect ensemble while staying trendy and comfortable can be a big task to undertake. But the fashion lens seems to have taken a shift towards the comfy and chic, spoiling you for choices with the most stylish and sporty sneakers to add to your collection. Speaking of which, it’s time to give a closer look to what’s new on the block, as ASICS Sportstyle is here with their GEL-SONOMA 15-50 shoe. ASICS Sportstyle launches GEL-SONOMA 15-50 as an attempt to reconnect with nature while staying true to its legacy.

ASICS Sportstyle launches GEL-SONOMA 15-50

From following a vibrant colour palette to taking your comfort a notch higher, ASICS Sportstyle launches GEL-SONOMA 15-50 in eager anticipation of their return to the outdoor, referencing scenic landscapes and seascapes. From a functional design suitable for all your adventures to a dapper look complementing your ensemble, the GEL-SONOMA sure is worthy of grabbing all the heed.

The GEN-SONOMA 15-50 shoe is a new silhouette that’s been re-tuned to the city. The shoe features the durable abrasion-resistant AHARPLUS heel plug, shock-absorbing gel technology of the GEL-SONOMA, a high-traction multi-surface outsole as well as breathable mesh upper of the GEL-SONOMA 15-50 shoe. The shoe is capable of adding a whole new vibe to your sneaker collections, and it sure is the perfect companion for all your adventures.

Priced at 8,999 for both men and women, this new launch by ASICS definitely deserves a special spot in your footwear racks. So make some room for this one, as the versatility of the shoe is all set to break the line that separates fashion from outdoor sports, and it sure is the ideal partner for all the adventure freaks out there.

All images courtesy: ASICS Sportstyle