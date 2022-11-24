Athiya Shetty on her distinctive style, fashion icons and prized possessions

The premium eyewear brand, John Jacobs marks yet another episode of style with their Fall, 2022 collection, but this time in accordance with Athiya Shetty lending her chic charm to the brand’s existing aura.

Searching for a perfect excuse to revamp your eyewear collection? Well, then John Jacobs is where it all begins. If your existing frames are not ticking your checklist, then John Jacob’s Fall, 2022 collection is all the oomph one needs. The brand is no stranger to quite literally catching an eye, and having said that, taking this style quotient a notch higher and complementing the brand’s signature charm even further, the beautiful Athiya Shetty joins the clan and makes us fall in love with the brand all over again. Shetty looks absolutely gorgeous starring in the brand’s latest eyewear collection.

Speaking of which, exuding luxury, indicating comfort, and stating style, are three factors that rightly spell out John Jacobs’ Fall, 2022 edit. And with B-Town’s beauty, Athiya Shetty on board it goes without saying that the diva’s chic aura is enough bait to fill up your carts. From channeling your inner chic librarian to embracing your geeky side, the collection stands out with distinctive designs across its range of bold acetate eyewear. So, in order to have a glimpse of Athiya’s distinctive style diaries and her association with the brand, we decided to catch her candid for the same.

A tête-à-tête with Athiya Shetty on her style icons,

Tell us your 3 style icons and what inspired you about them.

I love the old-world Hollywood charm! Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, and Grace Kelly have been absolute style icons with their classic style and glamour that is unforgettable. Some of the new generation style icons I love are Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid, a casual-sporty vibe consisting of Y2K-style accessories and unfussy basics. On a usual day, I like to throw in my oversized tee or sweatshirt.

A style tip or hack you learned from your mother?

She always taught me to that less is more. Buying timeless and versatile pieces was the best style tip from my mother. I hold on to statement minimal pieces from my mum’s closet. Especially with the return of the Y2K and 90s trends.

Gigi or Kendall, whose style resonated more with you?

I think I’d choose Kendall because everything she wears looks so effortless and my love for minimalist must-haves from plain white T-shirts and sweatshirts is never-ending. Having statement vintage eyewear is always a must, my recent collection with John Jacobs has silhouettes like the Davenport and Grange do reflect that.

The most prized possession in your wardrobe and why?

My bags are my most prized possession. I usually don’t spend a lot of expensive stuff but when I do I choose to have something which is very versatile.

What are the must-haves in your bag?

I have my lip balm, moisturizer, sunscreen, watch, and my favorite pair of sunglasses from John Jacobs. I am fond of all the interesting colorways and tastefully curated shapes under their fall collection and the quality of the material is definitely the cherry on top. Even when I’m carrying a small bag I need to have these, I definitely can’t leave the house without them.

Lastly, tell us about your association with John Jacobs. How was your experience shooting for their Fall 2022 Edit Collection? What are your favorite pieces?

John Jacobs has been a part of my wardrobe even before this association and I have admired the brand for its ability to stay abreast with what’s trending without compromising on quality. The synergy between what the brand wanted and my personal style was seamless to create as it also reflects in the final output. All the looks and the eyewear are something I truly resonate with personally. The Davenport and Sullivan designs from their Fall’22 collection definitely have my heart

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy John Jacobs.