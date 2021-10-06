BacktoGym: 7 most stylish athleisure wear you might want to cop now

As more COVID-19 restrictions in Bangkok are loosened, fitness fanatics can finally head back to the gym. Here is the ultimate guide for what to wear for your return to the gym.
Gyms in Bangkok are beginning their process of welcoming back their beloved members. After months of compound and balcony workouts, it’s now a great time for you to freshen up your fitness wardrobe before going back to the gym. If you’re finding the new look to make a stylish comeback or don’t know where to start, here is the list of fitness outfit ideas and your ultimate guide for what to wear to the gym.
Whether you’re wearing a sports mask during your workout or not, it’s still a must for staying committed to keeping Covid-19 at bay. And Puma Sports Masks Feather Weight will help you to stay stylish at the gym. The 5 layered reusable mask from the PUMA’s exclusive essential gear. The outer layer of the mask is made of combed cotton with hydrophobic finish and the middle layer.
Without a fitness watch on your wrist, there is no way you can get the most out of your workout. For all the serious workout fanatics out there, you need to have the Fitbit Versa 2 with you. This watch features multi-sport tracking that supports 19 different exercises. The highlights are weight training and nondescript workout. Also, as it does all the work on its own, you can forget about your phone while enjoying your routine.
Meet your new secret weapon to help against leaks: the Techfit Period Proof Short Tights! Designed with adidas Flow Shield – a three-layer pad that wicks and absorbs. Wear them with your tampon, pad or cup, and they’ll help keep you moving, all month long.
Leggings are the best staple a sweat-loving person invest but finding the shape-contouring ones can be a little tricky. Well, no longer. You can show off your elegant curve with UNIQLO’s Leggings. It comes with body-sculpting technology to elongate and tone your beautiful legs.
There’s nothing worse than an uncomfortable sports bra. So you need to have Nykd by Nykaa Lingerie Criss Cross Sports Bra to ward off those worries. It keeps you comfortable and supported in every movement while flaunting an athleisure look.
You can’t miss out on singlets if you’ll be doing a lot of upper-body or arm workouts. They are soft to the touch, durable, quick-dry, and provides a full range of motion for effortless manoeuvrability. And with Myriad Activewear Defender Tank, you won’t be experiencing any discomfort when toning your arms.
Enter and leave the gym in style with Half Hoodie and Ankle Joggers from I Am Animal. This fuss-free outfit is the perfect go-to for making your dressing in the gym so much easier for you.
