BacktoGym: 7 most stylish athleisure wear you might want to cop now

As more COVID-19 restrictions in Bangkok are loosened, fitness fanatics can finally head back to the gym. Here is the ultimate guide for what to wear for your return to the gym.

Gyms in Bangkok are beginning their process of welcoming back their beloved members. After months of compound and balcony workouts, it’s now a great time for you to freshen up your fitness wardrobe before going back to the gym. If you’re finding the new look to make a stylish comeback or don’t know where to start, here is the list of fitness outfit ideas and your ultimate guide for what to wear to the gym.