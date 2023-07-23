Want to be a Barbie girl? Check out these brand collaborations and merchandise

With the release of the highly anticipated Barbie movie just around the corner, the excitement is palpable among fans of the iconic Mattel dolls. And it’s not just the movie itself that’s generating buzz – several brands have already announced their Barbie-themed collaborations, giving the fashion doll enthusiasts plenty of options to indulge in their love for all things pink and plastic.

From clothing to hair tools, and even stationeries, these collaborations are designed to fully immerse people in the Barbie experience. And with the movie featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, respectively, the excitement is only set to grow. These collaborations are sure to add a touch of pink to everyone’s lives and make them feel like they’re living in their very own Barbie Land.

With various brands jumping on the Mattel doll bandwagon, fans can easily get their hands on Barbie-themed merchandise and indulge in their love for the iconic doll. Whether you’re a longtime Barbie fan or simply excited to see the upcoming movie, these collaborations are sure to make you feel like you’re part of the Barbie universe.

Check out our list of some of the must-have Barbie-themed merchandise you should have to achieve the ultimate Barbiecore aesthetic!

10 Barbie merchandise every fan should have

GAP

Image credit: GAP

The clothing brand GAP has joined forces with the iconic doll brand Barbie to create a unique collection that allows fans to incorporate Barbie’s signature style into their own wardrobe. This collaboration features a range of clothing pieces, including jackets, t-shirts, tote bags, and even dog-friendly outfits, all of which are designed with a Barbie-inspired aesthetic. The collection has a variety of pink shades and the iconic Barbie logo can be found on most of the items. It is a perfect chance for the fashion doll enthusiasts to show off their love for the iconic doll and add a touch of pink to their outfits. Additionally, the collection offers Barbie-fied kid’s sizes for younger fans who are eagerly waiting for the upcoming movie.

ALDO

Image credit: Instagram/ @aldo_shoes

ALDO has created a limited-edition collection of shoes and shoulder bags. The collection is designed to reflect the femininity and vibrance of Barbie herself, with styles like the Barbiestessy stilettos standing out in particular. The shoes are suitable for any occasion, with options ranging from classic pink high heels to low heels and trainers. This collaboration allows Barbie enthusiasts to fully immerse themselves in the Barbie world and take their wardrobe up a notch.

The limited-edition collection will be available from 29 June onwards at ALDO Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, so make sure you get it in time!

PerySmith

Image credit: Instagram/ @perysmith_my

The PerySmith x Barbie collaboration collection is a must-have for anyone who wants to achieve Barbie’s perfectly coiffed hair and bright smile. This collection features a hair dryer and electric toothbrush bundle set that comes in pink with the iconic logo on it. The set is designed to make haircare and oral care more enjoyable with a fun and playful touch of pink.

The hair dryer is part of the iCare series and comes with a concentrator nozzle to help you achieve various styles. Whether you’re looking to create big, bouncy curls or sleek, straight hair, this hair dryer is designed to give you the perfect look. The electric toothbrush is also part of the series and is perfect for keeping your teeth clean and healthy. The toothbrush has a rechargeable battery and features soft bristles that are gentle on your teeth and gums.

The PerySmith x Barbie collaboration collection is packaged in a stunning collector’s box, making it a perfect gift for any fan. The collector’s box features the iconic Barbie logo and is designed to be a beautiful addition to your dresser or vanity. With this collection, you can now achieve Barbie’s signature look and feel like you’re living in your very own Barbie Land.

Get the PerySmith x Barbie iCare Series here PerySmith x Barbie iCare Series Hair Dryer & Electric Toothbrush RM999

OPI

Image credit: Instagram/ @opi

OPI has teamed up with Barbie to bring us a vibrant collection of nail polishes that are sure to add a pop of color to your outfit. The collection includes a range of shades inspired by the new Barbie movie, so you can channel your inner Barbie from head to toe. With a variety of colors to choose from, including pink, blue, cream, and yellow, you’re sure to find the perfect shade to match your style.

And the best part? The shades have fun names like ‘Hi Ken!’ and ‘Every Night is Girls Night,’ which are sure to bring a smile to your face. But that’s not all – the collection also includes shimmers, glitters, and crème nail polish shades, so you can create a variety of different looks. Whether you’re looking for something subtle or bold, this collection has got you covered. So why not add a touch of Barbie to your next manicure?

Fossil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fossil (@fossil)

Fossil has recently launched a new and exciting collaborative collection with Barbie that is sure to delight fans of all ages. This collection features an array of watches, leather items, and jewellery, all of which are inspired by the iconic doll’s timeless style.

One of the standout items in this collection is the Carlie timepiece, which is a customisable watch that comes with an interchangeable strap and chevron topring. This watch is specifically inspired by the very first Barbie doll that was released in 1959 and is adorned with a chevron black-and-white swimsuit.

Another fantastic timepiece in the collection is the Raquel watch, which has been reimagined by Fossil to showcase some of Barbie’s most popular symbols. These include a custom-cut crystal flower charm, a bright pink pointed-toe heel, a roller skate, and a classic pink car.

In addition to the watches, the Fossil x Barbie collection also features other accessories such as camera bags and wallets, all of which are adorned in Barbie’s signature pink shade and feature statement hardware. The Watch Ring is another noteworthy item, featuring a five-petal flower design inspired by Barbie’s floral logo. The Barbie locket necklace and earring stud set round out the collection, offering fans even more ways to show off their love for the iconic doll.

Typo

Image credit: Instagram/ @typoshop

From hoodies, to bags, mirrors, notebooks and candles, if you want to get decked out in all things Barbie then Typo have a collection just for you.

This is your chance to turn your place into Barbie’s dreamhouse in real life with candles, pencil cases, and even a bright pink and orange bath mat to add a splash of colour to your room. Make sure to sprint to your nearest Typo stores, we heard all items are selling out like hotcakes.

Typo x Barbie collection offers a unique opportunity for Barbie enthusiasts to add a touch of pink to their living spaces with various products designed to brighten up any room. It includes a bright pink and orange bath mat, perfect for adding a splash of colour to your bathroom or bedroom. It also features hoodies that are perfect for snuggling up in, bags that are perfect for carrying your Barbie-themed essentials, and mirrors that are perfect for perfecting your Barbie-inspired look.

Colorkey

Image credit: Colorkey

The Colorkey x Barbie collection is a must-have for anyone who wants to add a touch of Barbie’s signature style to their makeup routine. This collection offers liquid lipsticks in a wide range of colours, including mauve-nudes, cool-toned pinks, and deep dark reds, so you can choose the perfect shade to match your style. The packaging is hyper-feminine, with pastel colours like pink and purple, making it a beautiful addition to any makeup collection. Each cap is adorned with the signature Mattel doll logo on a bow, adding a playful and whimsical touch to the product.

The collection includes two textures of liquid lipsticks to choose from: those in pink tubes have a soft velvet finish, while those in purple offer a glossy, Y2K look, perfect for elevating your natural eye makeup look. The formula is smooth and lightweight, making it easy to apply and comfortable to wear all day.

For the ultimate fan, the set of six Barbie liquid lipsticks comes in a beautifully designed box reminiscent of the packaging of toy dolls, making it a perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.

Cotton On

Image credit: Instagram/ @cottonon

Whether you are looking to add a touch of Barbie’s signature style to your wardrobe or want to indulge in your love for the iconic doll, the Cotton On x Barbie collaboration has something for everyone. With their cute crop tops and bright pink flip-flops, you can look just as stylish as Barbie herself. And with a line for kids, you can even match with your little ones and create a fun and playful family look.

Impala Skate

Image credit: Instagram/ @impalaskate

Impala Skate has launched an exciting collaboration with Barbie, introducing a line of roller-skates that are inspired by the live-action movie. The collection features a range of bright yellow skates that are similar to the ones seen on Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in promotional photos for the movie. These Barbie-themed roller-skates are perfect for anyone who wants to add a touch of fun and playfulness to their roller-skating adventures.

In addition to their eye-catching design, the Impala Skate x Barbie roller-skates are also of high quality and are designed to provide a smooth and comfortable ride. They’re perfect for roller-skating enthusiasts of all skill levels, whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out. The skates are available in a range of sizes, so you can find the perfect fit for your feet.

NYX Cosmetics

Image credit: Instagram/ @nyxcosmetics

NYX Cosmetics has released an exciting makeup collection in collaboration with Barbie, which includes the ‘It’s a Barbie Party!’ eyeshadow palette and the ‘Ken-ergy Palette’. The ‘It’s a Barbie Party!’ palette features a mix of pink and brown tones, while the other palette offers brighter shades of pink, purple, and blue.

In addition to the eyeshadow palettes, the collection also includes mini lip gloss shades, ensuring that fans can complete their Barbie-inspired makeup looks. This collaboration is a great way for Barbie enthusiasts to showcase their love for the iconic doll’s makeup looks while also incorporating fun and playful colours into their own beauty routine.

Hero and feature images: Courtesy @nyxcosmetics/Instagram