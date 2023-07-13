Welcome to Barbie World: Brands that have come out with special Barbie collections

Greta Girwig’s Barbie will officially go down in history as one of the most spectacularly marketed film. With Margot Robbie showing up as a different Barbie for her promotional and premiere looks, the world is already smitten by the cast and their looks. In addition to that, brands around the world have started to offer capsule collections that promote the film, the doll and the aesthetics to the masses.

The release of the much awaited ‘Barbie The Movie’ is not far away and the elation among the audience is unmatched. What’s more in the store for fans is the ultimate collections created by brands inspired by the pink plastic world of dolls. From clothing, makeup kits, shoes to electric toothbrushes and luxury watches, one can get hands on these limited collections from some famous brands worldwide.

8 brands to try out to reach that unmatchable ‘Barbiecore’ aesthetic

ALDO

The brand has come up with an exclusive range of products inspired by Barbie including shoes, shoulder bags and dainty jewellery. The limited edition collection is now available on sale on their website. In collaboration with Mattel, Inc. and Macy’s, this is the brand’s first-ever collaboration with the pop culture icon Barbie. The 19-piece limited-edition assortment maximises the fun, fearless and iconic style with a range of ladies’ footwear, handbags, and accessories built for playing in real life. This collaboration will allow Barbie fanatics to indulge in their love for the icon and take their styles up a notch.

GAP

The clothing brand Gap has joined hands with Mattel Inc. and is all set to introduce their Barbie collection – an offering of tees, skirts, logo hoodies, denim and button-downs. The collection will be available in Gap stores across India and on their website from July 21, 2023. This brand collaboration will allow fans to choose from a variety of products like clothing, bags and even dog-friendly items. The collection is designed in pink tones with the iconic Barbie logo on every product.

FOSSIL

Next in line is the global brand Fossil which has also joined the Barbiecore aesthetic by launching an exquisite collection of watches, leather goods and jewellery inspired by Barbie’s signature style. This limited collection is now available on their official website. The selection is chic and funky with those little charms and statement accessories to add to the Barbie fever. The classic Raquel watch is combined with some famous symbols like a bright pink pointed-toe heel, a roller skate and a pink car. Other products include bags, a watch ring, necklaces and earrings.

NYX COSMETICS

Ever thought of owning a makeup collection inspired by Barbie? Well, think no more as NYX Cosmetics has already launched its collaborative collection of makeup products based on Barbie’s pink aesthetic. From Barbie mini palettes to Barbie flip phone mirrors, this collectable is flawless. It comes in pink and brown tones allowing fans to experiment with looks, and create their own versions while also incorporating some playful colours into their kit.

GLASSHOUSE FRAGRANCES

Your house will look pink and aesthetic while smelling like Barbie. Glass House Fragrances has launched a limited ‘Barbie Dreamhouse’ collection of fruity soy candles. These candles come in cute pink jars with Barbie stickers and symbols. The fragrance celebrates the world’s favourite doll and comes in a variant of strawberry. The candles smell good and will make you feel good by giving you a fun, playful vibe. So, bring on that face mask and light up a Strawberry and Dreamhouse to Chanel your inner Barbie.

MOON

Your toothbrush and toothpaste can now get a makeover with Moon’s limited edition of Barbie-inspired pink electric toothbrush and bubble mint-flavoured toothpaste. Your oral routine will be more aesthetic with their latest add-on based on the world’s favourite pop icon. So start living the life you’ve always wanted to live. But first, don’t forget to freshen up with Moon’s favourite Barbie accessory.

SUPERGA

One favourite part of every Barbie outfit is her ultimate shoe collection. With Superga, you can too hop on to those Barbie’s signature style shoes and footwear. They come in pink and white tones with those little charms from the doll’s world. They are made using printed denim and cotton with some summer symbols and metal pins intact. A recent addition of shoes comes with an eccentric pink 7-centimetre platform wedge.

BÉIS

The travel accessories brand, Béis announced its upcoming collection of luggage, travel bags and accessories in signature pink colour. The assemblage includes the Mini Weekender, Passport and Luggage Tag Set, Cosmetic Case, Travel Wallet and Rollers. All the products are inspired by the plastic world and continue to draw attention from fans.

Hero Image: Courtesy NYX Cosmetics; Featured Image: Courtesy Béis