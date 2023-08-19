Modish to traditional: Unique rakhi designs for your brother this Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan 2023 is almost here, and now is the time to get your hands on the best rakhi design for your brother.

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious Indian festivals, for how it honours the sacred bond of a brother and sister. Symbolised by tying a rakhi, the meaning of which goes beyond just a simple thread — it is an occasion (like others) that has evolved over decades while staying rooted in traditions. We’re referring to how the rakhi designs and styles have gone avant-garde over the years while the emotion and the essence of the ritual remain intact.

From simplistic threads and those weaved with rudraksha and chandan beads to designs featuring quirky motifs and embellishments, there is an array of options to choose from. Therefore, it is only understandable for one to get confused, when purchasing a rakhi for their brother.

So, if your search for that perfect designer rakhi online has gotten a tad nerve-wracking for you, our quick guide will surely be your saviour.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date and time

Raksha Bandhan, according to Drik Panchang, will start on 30 August 2023 at 10:58 am and go on until 7:05 am on 31 August 2023 — when Purnima Tithi, or full moon, ends. However, the auspicious time for tying rakhi starts after 9:01 pm on 30 August 2023.

How to choose the best rakhi designs?

Yes, you can celebrate Raksha Bandhan in its truest essence by tying a simple, auspicious thread (mouli) on your brother’s wrist. However, with countless stunning designs in the market, why not surprise him with one that he’ll resonate with? If you want a unique rakhi design for your brother, here are a few things to consider before choosing one.

Consider his age and preferences

Rakhi designs range from those featuring cartoon motifs for kids to gold-plated ones for adults. This is why the age of your brother (or nephew) matters the most when buying a rakhi for him. Additionally, his personal style and taste also help in picking the right one. Does he have a minimal aesthetic or will love a flashy design? Will a contemporary style suit him better or is he one for everything traditional?

Meaning and symbolism of the design

Many rakhi styles often also have deep-rooted significance in their design. For instance, rakhis, featuring precious gemstones and crystals, have healing properties, too. Similarly, certain designs feature meaningful charms such as the evil eye, lakshmi kasu and the OM. Hence, purchasing a symbolic design that your brother will relate to will be a great idea.

Don’t forget quality

Even though a rakhi isn’t worn for a long time, it is always better to invest in a piece that’s made with quality materials and won’t wear out in a few hours.

Use and wearability

Rakhi designs range from threaded ones (that one can remove after a day) to bracelet styles that can be worn as jewellery later. Such designs usually include leather bands and beaded or chain-style bracelets. If your brother loves accessorising his look with such bands and bracelets, consider buying a rakhi that he can make use of post the occasion.

Personalised options

If a customised rakhi design is what your brother would appreciate, then you can also opt for one that has his name, photo or initials etched onto the design. For that matter, such personalised bhaiya-bhabhi rakhi options are also available as a combo in the market. Additionally, you can also make one yourself which he would surely love.

Don’t forget to look for equally thoughtful rakhi gifts as well.

Shop the latest rakhi designs for Raksha Bandhan 2023 here