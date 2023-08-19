facebook
Home > Style > Modish to traditional: Unique rakhi designs for your brother this Raksha Bandhan
Modish to traditional: Unique rakhi designs for your brother this Raksha Bandhan
Style
19 Aug 2023 12:00 PM

Modish to traditional: Unique rakhi designs for your brother this Raksha Bandhan

Divya Arora
Modish to traditional: Unique rakhi designs for your brother this Raksha Bandhan
Style
Modish to traditional: Unique rakhi designs for your brother this Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan 2023 is almost here, and now is the time to get your hands on the best rakhi design for your brother.

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious Indian festivals, for how it honours the sacred bond of a brother and sister. Symbolised by tying a rakhi, the meaning of which goes beyond just a simple thread — it is an occasion (like others) that has evolved over decades while staying rooted in traditions. We’re referring to how the rakhi designs and styles have gone avant-garde over the years while the emotion and the essence of the ritual remain intact.

From simplistic threads and those weaved with rudraksha and chandan beads to designs featuring quirky motifs and embellishments, there is an array of options to choose from. Therefore, it is only understandable for one to get confused, when purchasing a rakhi for their brother.

So, if your search for that perfect designer rakhi online has gotten a tad nerve-wracking for you, our quick guide will surely be your saviour.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date and time

Raksha Bandhan, according to Drik Panchang, will start on 30 August 2023 at 10:58 am and go on until 7:05 am on 31 August 2023 — when Purnima Tithi, or full moon, ends. However, the auspicious time for tying rakhi starts after 9:01 pm on 30 August 2023.

How to choose the best rakhi designs?

Yes, you can celebrate Raksha Bandhan in its truest essence by tying a simple, auspicious thread (mouli) on your brother’s wrist. However, with countless stunning designs in the market, why not surprise him with one that he’ll resonate with? If you want a unique rakhi design for your brother, here are a few things to consider before choosing one.

Consider his age and preferences

Rakhi designs range from those featuring cartoon motifs for kids to gold-plated ones for adults. This is why the age of your brother (or nephew) matters the most when buying a rakhi for him. Additionally, his personal style and taste also help in picking the right one. Does he have a minimal aesthetic or will love a flashy design? Will a contemporary style suit him better or is he one for everything traditional?

Meaning and symbolism of the design

Many rakhi styles often also have deep-rooted significance in their design. For instance, rakhis, featuring precious gemstones and crystals, have healing properties, too. Similarly, certain designs feature meaningful charms such as the evil eye, lakshmi kasu and the OM. Hence, purchasing a symbolic design that your brother will relate to will be a great idea.

Don’t forget quality

Even though a rakhi isn’t worn for a long time, it is always better to invest in a piece that’s made with quality materials and won’t wear out in a few hours.

Use and wearability

Rakhi designs range from threaded ones (that one can remove after a day) to bracelet styles that can be worn as jewellery later. Such designs usually include leather bands and beaded or chain-style bracelets. If your brother loves accessorising his look with such bands and bracelets, consider buying a rakhi that he can make use of post the occasion.

Personalised options

If a customised rakhi design is what your brother would appreciate, then you can also opt for one that has his name, photo or initials etched onto the design. For that matter, such personalised bhaiya-bhabhi rakhi options are also available as a combo in the market. Additionally, you can also make one yourself which he would surely love.

Don’t forget to look for equally thoughtful rakhi gifts as well.

Shop the latest rakhi designs for Raksha Bandhan 2023 here

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /16

Conscious Co Lotus Rakhi
Conscious Co Lotus Rakhi

INR 349

Set in a polished brass mould is this simple rakhi design that has an enamelled lotus motif in the centre. Additionally, the motif features a single kundan stone in the middle while its coloured meenakari work is complemented by a matching thread.

Image: Courtesy Tata CLiQ Luxury

shop Conscious Co Lotus Rakhi on tata cliq luxury

2 /16

El Regalo Rakhi Combo
El Regalo Rakhi Combo

INR 461

Crafted in a contemporary wraparound style that’s not only easy to tie but also modish enough to wear as a bracelet post-Rakhi, this design will be ideal for a fashion enthusiast brother. Contrasting the black in this rakhi is the gold fastening and the studded evil eye charm that makes this piece look stylish. It comes as part of a combo comprising a card, roli and chawal.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

shop El Regalo Rakhi Combo on myntra

3 /16

Suhani Pittie Gold-Plated Rakhi
Suhani Pittie Gold-Plated Rakhi

INR 800

If you’re looking for a traditional rakhi design, then this stunner by Suhani Pittie should be your go-to. Weaved in with threads and beads is this design’s cynosure — the 22-carat gold-plated charm, featuring OM and Ganesha symbols.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

shop Suhani Pittie Gold-Plated Rakhi on myntra

4 /16

GIVA 92.5 Sterling Silver Rakhi
GIVA 92.5 Sterling Silver Rakhi

INR 3799

With a red and yellow thread accentuated with a 92.5 sterling silver motif, this designer rakhi by GIVA would be a great pick. It features the auspicious OM symbol blending into a Ganesha charm supported by pearls on both sides. Its understated elegance is what makes it stand out.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

 

shop GIVA 92.5 Sterling Silver Rakhi on myntra

5 /16

Teejh Aarhant Rakhi
Teejh Aarhant Rakhi

INR 299

The simplistic beauty of this rakhi design crafted in thread and mirror work complements the vibe of Raksha Bandhan. The round centre element is further complemented by intricate guttapusalu work on both sides. The dainty and fine make of this rakhi for your brother will surely look amazing on your brother’s wrist.

Image: Courtesy Tata CLiQ

shop Teejh Aarhant Rakhi on tata cliq

6 /16

Palmonas Gold-Plated Rakhi
Palmonas Gold-Plated Rakhi

INR 2132

A unique way to tell your brother how much you love him is to get him a rakhi that obviously says so. And this 18-carat gold-plated pick that spells “Love You Forever” in a beautiful font will be absolutely ideal. With its chain string bauble closure, the bracelet-like feel of this design also makes it look stylish.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

shop Palmonas Gold-Plated Rakhi on myntra

7 /16

Folkstorys Gemstone Rakhi
Folkstorys Gemstone Rakhi

INR 599

With many benefits, such as relieving stress and anxiety, reducing negativity, enhancing spiritual awareness, improving the immune system and promoting digestive health, this amethyst rakhi makes for an ideal pick for your brother. Set in a gold-tone mould and bracelet-style chain, this rakhi design not only ticks the fashion quotient box but is also a thoughtful pick.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

shop Folkstorys Gemstone Rakhi on myntra

8 /16

Aapno Rajasthan Bracelet Rakhi
Aapno Rajasthan Bracelet Rakhi

INR 306

A traditional beaded design fashioned in a bracelet-style make, this rakhi is created using different types of beads and golden accents strung in a red thread. It is wrapped around the wrist twice or thrice to lend a distinctive look.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

shop Aapno Rajasthan Bracelet Rakhi on myntra

9 /16

GIVA Ganesha Face Charm Rakhi
GIVA Ganesha Face Charm Rakhi

INR 1759

If a gold rakhi design is on your wishlist this year, then look no further because this piece by GIVA will surely warm your heart and your brother’s. Featuring an adorable 18-carat gold-plated Ganesha face charm with a pearl, this design unquestionably outshines the others. Moreover, the traditional yellow and red shaded thread adds that extra vibrance to it.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

shop GIVA Ganesha Face Charm Rakhi on myntra

10 /16

Taraash 925 Silver Rakhi
Taraash 925 Silver Rakhi

INR 1408

Looking for dainty designs and minimalist aesthetics? This 925 sterling silver rakhi design is what you should get your hands on. It has an OM symbol between two rudraksha beads which lends it a super neo-traditional appeal. The chain-style closure further adds to its modern look. The rakhi comes with a card and roli-chawal.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

shop Taraash 925 Silver Rakhi on amazon

11 /16

The Magic Wand Rakhi
The Magic Wand Rakhi

INR 219

If your bhai loves his chai a little too much, then this quirky rakhi design will be the most befitting pick. It has a unique motif in the centre surrounded by pearl beads and gold-toned accents. Your brother will surely find this piece relatable and hearty.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

shop The Magic Wand Rakhi on myntra

12 /16

Digital Dress Room Set Of 2
Digital Dress Room Set Of 2

INR 489

Putting a spin on a classic evil eye design is this set of two designer rakhis crafted in an electric blue hue. The blue and white thread is strung with different types of evil eye beads and metallic accents. What steals the heart, however, is the hanging tortoise charms, perfectly completing the design like pieces of a puzzle.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

shop Digital Dress Room Set Of 2 on myntra

13 /16

Dugristyle Kundan Rakhi
Dugristyle Kundan Rakhi

INR 574

This kundan and small pearl rakhi weaved in a green thread makes for a gorgeous pick for this Raksha Bandhan 2023. Although it features the classic drawstring closure, the transparent drop-shaped beads at the end add that extra oomph to the piece.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

shop Dugristyle Kundan Rakhi on myntra

14 /16

Studio Voylla Rakhi
Studio Voylla Rakhi

INR 1183

Every cool brother deserves an equally quirky and stylish rakhi that resonates with his personality. And this gold-plated design fashioned in 925 sterling silver is just ideal. Tied to blue and gold threads in the centre charm that feature the bhai monogram along with sunglasses and moustache logos. Additionally, it comes with a small roli-chawal pack.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

shop Studio Voylla Rakhi on myntra

15 /16

Anand Prakash Jute Rakhi
Anand Prakash Jute Rakhi

INR 690

Remember the traditional round designs that we used to make back in school days when asked to draw a rakhi? This piece is an exquisite and modern take on that aesthetic, swathed in hints of nostalgia. This handmade rakhi is designed by skilled artisans using hand-dyed earthy jute and a double-sided brass flower for ornamentation.

Image: Courtesy Tata CLiQ Luxury

shop Anand Prakash Jute Rakhi on tata cliq luxury

16 /16

Shubhanjali Seven Chakra Rakhi
Shubhanjali Seven Chakra Rakhi

INR 432

Gift your brother the gift of healing and restored balance by tying him this Seven Chakra rakhi that comprises multiple crystals with benefits. It’ll not only make for a unique pick but also help align his chakras for a free flow of energy.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

shop Shubhanjali Seven Chakra Rakhi on amazon

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Are there specific rakhi designs for kids?

Yes, rakhis for kids come in a slew of styles and designs. They usually feature LED toy charms or cartoon characters and superheroes such as Doraemon, Spiderman, Chhota Bheem, Ben 10, Mickey Mouse and Panda.

– What materials are commonly used in rakhi designs?

From sustainable materials such as jute and organic cotton to different types of threads, ribbons, brass, sterling silver, beads and precious stones and crystals, many materials are used these days to make rakhis.

– Can I find eco-friendly rakhi designs?

Yes, an array of eco-friendly designer rakhis are available on online shopping platforms such as Myntra, Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury and Amazon.

– Can I learn to make rakhi designs myself?

Yes, you can learn to DIY trendy rakhi designs very easily. Online platforms, such as YouTube, enlist innumerable videos explaining how to make different types of rakhis at home.

– Are there any customised rakhi designs available?

Yes, many platforms such as IGP.com offer personalised rakhi options for one to choose from. For that matter, they also have an option for customised designer lumba rakhi for sisters-in-law. The website also allows you to send designer rakhi like this to your long-distance brother along with some gifts easily.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero Image: Courtesy GIVA; Featured Image: Courtesy Tata CLiQ Luxury)

rakhis to buy online branded rakhis Raksha Bandhan
Modish to traditional: Unique rakhi designs for your brother this Raksha Bandhan

Divya Arora

With an academic background in Public Relations, Divya has a flair for writing about topics spanning genres like lifestyle, beauty, fashion, travel, FnB, tech and entertainment. She fancies everything that's a wholesome blend of contemporary finery and timelessness. Quirky earrings and tees are her weakness. When not creating content, you will find her devouring food, snuggling in with a book and a cup-a-chai, admiring skies or revisiting Hogwarts.

   

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.