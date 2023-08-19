Modish to traditional: Unique rakhi designs for your brother this Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan 2023 is almost here, and now is the time to get your hands on the best rakhi design for your brother.
Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious Indian festivals, for how it honours the sacred bond of a brother and sister. Symbolised by tying a rakhi, the meaning of which goes beyond just a simple thread — it is an occasion (like others) that has evolved over decades while staying rooted in traditions. We’re referring to how the rakhi designs and styles have gone avant-garde over the years while the emotion and the essence of the ritual remain intact.
From simplistic threads and those weaved with rudraksha and chandan beads to designs featuring quirky motifs and embellishments, there is an array of options to choose from. Therefore, it is only understandable for one to get confused, when purchasing a rakhi for their brother.
So, if your search for that perfect designer rakhi online has gotten a tad nerve-wracking for you, our quick guide will surely be your saviour.
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date and time
Raksha Bandhan, according to Drik Panchang, will start on 30 August 2023 at 10:58 am and go on until 7:05 am on 31 August 2023 — when Purnima Tithi, or full moon, ends. However, the auspicious time for tying rakhi starts after 9:01 pm on 30 August 2023.
How to choose the best rakhi designs?
Yes, you can celebrate Raksha Bandhan in its truest essence by tying a simple, auspicious thread (mouli) on your brother’s wrist. However, with countless stunning designs in the market, why not surprise him with one that he’ll resonate with? If you want a unique rakhi design for your brother, here are a few things to consider before choosing one.
Consider his age and preferences
Rakhi designs range from those featuring cartoon motifs for kids to gold-plated ones for adults. This is why the age of your brother (or nephew) matters the most when buying a rakhi for him. Additionally, his personal style and taste also help in picking the right one. Does he have a minimal aesthetic or will love a flashy design? Will a contemporary style suit him better or is he one for everything traditional?
Meaning and symbolism of the design
Many rakhi styles often also have deep-rooted significance in their design. For instance, rakhis, featuring precious gemstones and crystals, have healing properties, too. Similarly, certain designs feature meaningful charms such as the evil eye, lakshmi kasu and the OM. Hence, purchasing a symbolic design that your brother will relate to will be a great idea.
Don’t forget quality
Even though a rakhi isn’t worn for a long time, it is always better to invest in a piece that’s made with quality materials and won’t wear out in a few hours.
Use and wearability
Rakhi designs range from threaded ones (that one can remove after a day) to bracelet styles that can be worn as jewellery later. Such designs usually include leather bands and beaded or chain-style bracelets. If your brother loves accessorising his look with such bands and bracelets, consider buying a rakhi that he can make use of post the occasion.
Personalised options
If a customised rakhi design is what your brother would appreciate, then you can also opt for one that has his name, photo or initials etched onto the design. For that matter, such personalised bhaiya-bhabhi rakhi options are also available as a combo in the market. Additionally, you can also make one yourself which he would surely love.
Don’t forget to look for equally thoughtful rakhi gifts as well.
Shop the latest rakhi designs for Raksha Bandhan 2023 here
Set in a polished brass mould is this simple rakhi design that has an enamelled lotus motif in the centre. Additionally, the motif features a single kundan stone in the middle while its coloured meenakari work is complemented by a matching thread.
Crafted in a contemporary wraparound style that’s not only easy to tie but also modish enough to wear as a bracelet post-Rakhi, this design will be ideal for a fashion enthusiast brother. Contrasting the black in this rakhi is the gold fastening and the studded evil eye charm that makes this piece look stylish. It comes as part of a combo comprising a card, roli and chawal.
If you’re looking for a traditional rakhi design, then this stunner by Suhani Pittie should be your go-to. Weaved in with threads and beads is this design’s cynosure — the 22-carat gold-plated charm, featuring OM and Ganesha symbols.
With a red and yellow thread accentuated with a 92.5 sterling silver motif, this designer rakhi by GIVA would be a great pick. It features the auspicious OM symbol blending into a Ganesha charm supported by pearls on both sides. Its understated elegance is what makes it stand out.
The simplistic beauty of this rakhi design crafted in thread and mirror work complements the vibe of Raksha Bandhan. The round centre element is further complemented by intricate guttapusalu work on both sides. The dainty and fine make of this rakhi for your brother will surely look amazing on your brother’s wrist.
A unique way to tell your brother how much you love him is to get him a rakhi that obviously says so. And this 18-carat gold-plated pick that spells “Love You Forever” in a beautiful font will be absolutely ideal. With its chain string bauble closure, the bracelet-like feel of this design also makes it look stylish.
With many benefits, such as relieving stress and anxiety, reducing negativity, enhancing spiritual awareness, improving the immune system and promoting digestive health, this amethyst rakhi makes for an ideal pick for your brother. Set in a gold-tone mould and bracelet-style chain, this rakhi design not only ticks the fashion quotient box but is also a thoughtful pick.
A traditional beaded design fashioned in a bracelet-style make, this rakhi is created using different types of beads and golden accents strung in a red thread. It is wrapped around the wrist twice or thrice to lend a distinctive look.
If a gold rakhi design is on your wishlist this year, then look no further because this piece by GIVA will surely warm your heart and your brother’s. Featuring an adorable 18-carat gold-plated Ganesha face charm with a pearl, this design unquestionably outshines the others. Moreover, the traditional yellow and red shaded thread adds that extra vibrance to it.
Looking for dainty designs and minimalist aesthetics? This 925 sterling silver rakhi design is what you should get your hands on. It has an OM symbol between two rudraksha beads which lends it a super neo-traditional appeal. The chain-style closure further adds to its modern look. The rakhi comes with a card and roli-chawal.
If your bhai loves his chai a little too much, then this quirky rakhi design will be the most befitting pick. It has a unique motif in the centre surrounded by pearl beads and gold-toned accents. Your brother will surely find this piece relatable and hearty.
Putting a spin on a classic evil eye design is this set of two designer rakhis crafted in an electric blue hue. The blue and white thread is strung with different types of evil eye beads and metallic accents. What steals the heart, however, is the hanging tortoise charms, perfectly completing the design like pieces of a puzzle.
This kundan and small pearl rakhi weaved in a green thread makes for a gorgeous pick for this Raksha Bandhan 2023. Although it features the classic drawstring closure, the transparent drop-shaped beads at the end add that extra oomph to the piece.
Every cool brother deserves an equally quirky and stylish rakhi that resonates with his personality. And this gold-plated design fashioned in 925 sterling silver is just ideal. Tied to blue and gold threads in the centre charm that feature the bhai monogram along with sunglasses and moustache logos. Additionally, it comes with a small roli-chawal pack.
Remember the traditional round designs that we used to make back in school days when asked to draw a rakhi? This piece is an exquisite and modern take on that aesthetic, swathed in hints of nostalgia. This handmade rakhi is designed by skilled artisans using hand-dyed earthy jute and a double-sided brass flower for ornamentation.
Gift your brother the gift of healing and restored balance by tying him this Seven Chakra rakhi that comprises multiple crystals with benefits. It’ll not only make for a unique pick but also help align his chakras for a free flow of energy.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Are there specific rakhi designs for kids?
Yes, rakhis for kids come in a slew of styles and designs. They usually feature LED toy charms or cartoon characters and superheroes such as Doraemon, Spiderman, Chhota Bheem, Ben 10, Mickey Mouse and Panda.
– What materials are commonly used in rakhi designs?
From sustainable materials such as jute and organic cotton to different types of threads, ribbons, brass, sterling silver, beads and precious stones and crystals, many materials are used these days to make rakhis.
– Can I find eco-friendly rakhi designs?
Yes, an array of eco-friendly designer rakhis are available on online shopping platforms such as Myntra, Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury and Amazon.
– Can I learn to make rakhi designs myself?
Yes, you can learn to DIY trendy rakhi designs very easily. Online platforms, such as YouTube, enlist innumerable videos explaining how to make different types of rakhis at home.
– Are there any customised rakhi designs available?
Yes, many platforms such as IGP.com offer personalised rakhi options for one to choose from. For that matter, they also have an option for customised designer lumba rakhi for sisters-in-law. The website also allows you to send designer rakhi like this to your long-distance brother along with some gifts easily.
