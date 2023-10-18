Bhumika Sharma delves into textile and embroidery archives for her collection ‘Retro Love’

Prints and embroideries came together for Bhumika Sharma’s Autumn-Winter 2023 collection, ‘Retro Love’ on Day 4 of Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Rakul Preet was the perfect example of ‘Retro Love’, in a stunning lehenga overlain with patterned motifs as she closed for the brand. Lifestyle Asia India catches up with Bhumika Sharma as she tells us about the journey of her brand.

Bhumika Sharma’s AW collection, titled ‘Retro Love’, is inspired by the roots of couture and revisits the brand’s foundation. The collection saw Bhumika Sharma’s signature use of prints overlaid with embellishments and detailed embroideries along with the occasional use of tassels. ‘Retro Love’ presents contemporary designs and feminine silhouettes that interpret the brand’s print development. Using the fabrics, ideas and techniques that have been cultivated during the brand’s design journey, ‘Retro Love’ captures the essence of Bhumika Sharma in its elegant pieces. The designer shares with us, how ‘Retro Love’ was born.

Bhumika Sharma presents ‘Retro Love’ at Lakmé Fashion Week

Tell us about the nomenclature of the collection. What is ‘Retro Love’?

‘Retro Love’ is not just a name, but a reflection of the essence of the collection. It embodies a deep appreciation for our brand’s heritage and the journey we’ve embarked on over the years. It’s a celebration of the timeless charm of classic elements blended with a modern twist. This collection encapsulates the love for our roots and a yearning to revisit and cherish the beauty of our creative evolution.

Tell us about how you pay homage to your roots with the ‘Retro Love’ collection. How does it represent your journey as a couturier?

Over time, countless fabrics, ideas, and techniques have found their way into our archives, but they’re never truly forgotten. It was during a sojourn of that self-discovery that I stumbled upon the essence of what I wanted to convey with this collection – a celebration of our brand’s evolution, the unwavering passion within our brand, and the rich history that defines us. We’ve delved into our textile and embroidery archives, rediscovering the treasures that have shaped our brand’s identity. This is how “Retro Love” came into being.

How is your love for prints showcased in this collection?

My love for prints is prominently shown in the collection. We have used an abstract geometrical floral print in a muted tone, overlaid with intricate embellishments and embroideries, which is a signature characteristic of our brand. We have also used an abstract animal print, which is a leopard print in tones of black, beige and charcoal blue/charcoal grey and have kept the motif language very familiar to our signature styles in the past.

What are the key embroideries, textiles and silhouettes that Retro Love offers?

‘Retro Love’ incorporates a variety of embroidery techniques, including Dori work, Zardozi, French knot, stone and mirror work, and our signature pearl embroidery. We’ve explored motifs like geometrical patterns, rhombus, floral jars, and paisleys, keeping them familiar to our signature styles. Silhouettes range from capes and structured open jackets to traditional lehengas and draped sarees, all with a touch of modernity.

What is your favourite look from the collection?

It is very hard to pick one favourite from the collection but I would say the stunning red open jacket with a bow ‘Anarkali’ is something we have not done before. It features our signature geometric pattern embroidery and represents the perfect fusion of classic and contemporary design elements.

What is Bhumika Sharma’s vision for the brand going forward?

My vision for the brand moving forward is to continue creating timeless, classic garments that remain stylish and trendy. I also aim to uplift crafts and artisans through our ensembles, by meticulously crafting pieces with hand embroidery techniques. Additionally, I am enthusiastic about expanding our presence and opening more stores across the country.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Bhumika Sharma.