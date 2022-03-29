101 Guide into some major #SummerGoals with Bollywood bikini looks

Bollywood divas leave no stone unturned in terms of fashion. Just to second that thought we have a listicle of some Bollywood bikini looks.

Up your summer game with some Bollywood bikini looks

It’s not always about the red carpet appearances or promotional events when we talk about fashion statements. We also tend to have a keen eye on Bollywood divas and their vacation charm. Several hot shot divas make it a point to flaunt their #BikiniBod and add a significant style to Bollywood bikini looks.

Mouni Roy: Bengali babe!

High on her vacation fever, Mouni Roy, the new bride in town sure seems to woo us with her chic bikini look. She adorned a smokin’ hot brown tie and dye bikini while she travels in Sri Lanka. She accompanied her look with a huge hat, adding up some serious sass into the series of Bollywood bikini looks.

Katrina Kaif: #KatOnVacay

Continuing the streak of newlyweds, we have Katrina Kaif on the block looking all classy and sexy in her bikini set. The true blue bikini top, along with a white and neon yellow lower makes her look like a shining water baby. And not to forget the sheer shirt acts as a cherry on the top for her entire ensemble.

Bipasha Basu: #SummerGoals

Basu is no stranger in acing vacation looks and flaunting her bikini bod. The actress is always upfront in terms of #PDA with beau Karan Singh Grover. Likewise, she definitely adds up some spice to the Bollywood bikini looks by giving us some inspirational styles to vouch for. In one of her travels, she adorned a chic polka dot bikini set, giving us some major #summerGoals to follow.

Disha Patani: Hottest of the all!

Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the hottest out of all? Well, Disha Patani seems to be a clear choice especially when it comes down to Bollywood bikini looks. The actress looked all bougie in her beige bikini set. The bandeau bikini top was definitely the highlight of her look.

Janhavi Kapoor: A floral treat

The quirky social bee has never disappointed us when it comes to style statements. Likewise, Janhavi Kapoor is yet again stealing our hearts in her floral bikini look. The yellow essence and the other vibrant hues make her a #Trending persona in terms of Bollywood Bikini looks.

Sara Ali Khan: The aloof star

Well, we’re all well aware of Sara and her travel diaries, the aloof star makes sure to be active on the gram with all her updates. The actress recently shared some hot-shot pictures of her posing on the beach in a bright two-piece bikini set. The vibrant combo of orange along with pink made her look like an aquatic dream sitting right amidst the sea.

