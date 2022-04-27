8 Bold, beautiful and all-black looks from Bollywood divas

The colour black is always a fail-safe choice to adorn for your social soirees. So let us take some style cues from Bollywood divas in black outfits that corroborate that black can be bold and experimental.

Experimenting with new styles and grabbing the trendiest looks are what fashion enthusiasts live for. One can be a brave heart and experiment all they want, but there are times when all we need is a foolproof no-brainer outfit for social soirees. Speaking of which, the colour black surely is the one, adding class to the norms of fashion for ages. Almost every wardrobe consists of a black outfit as it never fails to do its magic and is the ultimate fail-safe choice of ensemble.

Fashion walks hand-in-hand with the trendsetting divas of Bollywood. From pastels palettes, colour blocking trends, and tie-dye to sheer fashion, every aspect of fashion might come and go, but, the ever-so-dependable black ensembles are here to stay. On that note, let us throw some light on some of the recent looks of Bollywood divas in black.

If it’s not black put it back! Bollywood divas in black ensembles:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

To begin with, we have the original trendsetter of B-Town and soon-to-be mommy, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam is definitely one to serve up major fashion goals. Be it walking down the street or the red carpet, her looks are worth swooning over. As for donning a black outfit, Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted looking like a diva in an embroidered black sheer kaftan from Fil De Vie, a Moroccan resort wear label. From elegance to comfort, the kaftan look marked the advent of chic maternity fashion.

Vaani Kapoor

Dissing the little black dress and opting for a mid-length body con dress is what Vaani Kapoor’s latest black outfit indicates. The ace actress looked like a chic instance of retro charm in this uniquely carved dress from Chinese-born and Dior Haute Couture-trained designer, Huishan Zhang. From the velvety texture on the top to the ruffly ends of the dress, her look was far from ordinary giving us some major #StyleGoals.

Sanjana Sanghi

The listicle of Bollywood divas in black is incomplete without the mention of the millennial clan in B-town, right? So, to add some spice to your inky collections, we have Sanjana Sanghi right on cue with a dapper-looking outfit for your next gala. Sanghi wore a black fringe dress from Shantanu & Nikhil couture for the promotions of her latest venture. The glistening leathery look of the floor-length dress will definitely make you fall in love with the colour black even more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Well, how can one miss out on the in-house ‘Poo’ of Tinsel town, our very own Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan? Bebo is no stranger to sweeping us off our feet with her jaw-dropping ensembles. Likewise, the actress tops the list of Bollywood divas in black, with one of her recent drops on the gram. Kareena looked at ease while slaying an all-black jumpsuit from Hervé Léger with a stunning back and a sparkling set of hoops from Misho Designs.

Mrunal Thakur

The new stunner in town, Mrunal Thakur sure seems to join forces in terms of donning some spectacular all-black ensembles. She looked absolutely stunning in a crystal-embellished black suit from Nikhil Thampi in collaboration with label RSVP. Thakur looked like her own version of a disco ball in that glittery-glimmery power suit.

Rakul Preet

Taking the ‘little black dress’ trend a notch higher we have Rakul Preet owning a jaw-dropping blazer dress from Nikhil Thampi. Preet looked all dolled up in this all-black attire while promoting one of her next ventures. The prism effect shimmery hem of her dress is what marks the highlight and makes her attire worth gushing over.

Sonakshi Sinha

Next up in line is the not-so-basic diva of B-town, Sonakshi Sinha. She is a true blue instance of pulling off quirky fashion trends. Likewise, we spotted the actress looking all dolled up in the Lazy Gang Label’s Luna bomber and skirt. The starry shimmer and sequined attire made the actress look nothing less than a shimmery surprise.

Tara Sutaria

We have a splendid GenZ addition to our all-black series of ensembles. Tara Sutaria, the style setter of B-town was seen looking all chic and sassy in an empowering black waistcoat and pants from London-based label, 4th and Reckless. The striped power suit, hair tied up and that hot red lip tint sure made her look fierce and classic.

