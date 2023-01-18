Canali brings forth the duality of men’s dressing with their F/W 23 collection at MFW

The evolution of designs and silhouettes is not restricted to women’s fashion anymore. Men’s wardrobes are no more restricted to classic lines and tailored pieces. The blurring lines in men’s fashion has given rise to a new era of designs that not only impart comfort and style, but also easily oscillate from causal to formal. The definition of masculinity too has been revoked. No longer univocal and prone to constant innovation, men’s style and the plurality of masculinity is the epicentre of Canali’s latest Fall/Winter 23 collection, showcased at the Milan Fashion Week.

The Duality of Elegance by Canali:

Canali has introduced the gentler and conscious side of artisan ally made garments to the wardrobe of the modern man. The innovation is being forced not jarring but maintains the subtly and this of the brand with soft and relaxed silhouettes that stress on comfort and facility elegance. Canali has paid special care to the ease that each piece of clothing provides its wearer. Allowing movement, adding flow and marinating sustainability, the collection focuses on a new kind of formal and versatile luxury casual wear. The Canali sartorial know-how shines in the double part collection, a series of handmade items constructed with an extremely complex technique which results in unlined, seamless garments with invisible stitching.

Speaking of sustainability, high quality produce and exquisites end product, Canali’s F/W collection puts the gentlemen’s expression to sartorial perfection. Furthering the cause, the brand exemplifies the ethical mindset with all its items labelled CARE that certifies organic and recycled fibre in the production.