We can clearly see these celeb-approved transparent bags becoming a big trend

Do you carry a torch for the latest trends in bags? If you are always up for upgrading your bag collection and looking out for those trendy, chic bags to add to your wardrobe, then you are at the right place. Check out these classy transparent bags loved by celebrities and we are sure you might give them a nod as well.

The celebrity clan never fails to set trends and this time they are back at flaunting the minimal, classy transparent bags from the most luxurious brands worldwide. From mini clear bags to glass-look totes, transparent bags are the new trendsetters. Spotted at in fashion weeks, these bags are now off the runways and are proudly owned by some of the most famous personalities. Transparency is no longer restricted to your partner! Now everyone wants to know what’s inside your bag without even asking for it. So, have a look at some of the coolest transparent bags donned by the who’s who of Hollywood and Bollywood.

Gucci to Chanel: Have a look at the most talked about transparent bags

Alia Bhatt: Gucci

With Alia’s latest association with Gucci, the actress was spotted at the Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul, posing for paps with the Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag, worth INR 2,00,000. The actress is on the top charts this year, courtesy of her box office hits and has never failed to surprise viewers when it comes to experimenting with her looks.

Kylie Jenner: Coperni

Kylie Jenner rules the world when it comes to owning the most luxurious accessories and her style always creates a buzz. After Gigi Hadid and Doja Cat, Kylie also sported the Heven X Coperni devil glass handbag. No doubt, the contents of the bag also became the talk of the gram when the 25-year-old posted pictures with the bag.

Beyonce: L’Afshar

One of the widely followed singers, Beyoncé, also chose the L’Afshar clear bag and went for a peach monotone match for the dress and the bag. Debuted at Paris fashion week, in 2015, L’Afshar’s clear bags gained popularity and are flaunted for their delicate yet doable designs by many including Kylie Jenner.

Doja Cat: Coperni

Back in 2022 at the Grammy Awards, Doja Cat looked glamorous in an ice-blue Versace dress. The look was complemented with a Coperni Swipe glass bag in the same colour tones and set a trend for glass bags after being debuted by Gigi Hadid in Coperni’s fall/winter collection.

Priyanka Chopra: Chanel

All-time favourite PeeCee also rocked the transparent bag trend by going for an all-Chanel look. She paired the transparent sling bag with a Chanel tweed jumpsuit and looked super chic. The empty bag turned their eyes as she took Instagram to another level with her latest sunkissed picture. From red carpets to casual street shopping, these transparent bags offer fashion and purpose hand in hand. So, next time if you wish to raise the bar high with your style, transparent bags will be a must-try-on.

Youssra: L’Afshar

L’Afshar’s bag travelled to the carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, 2023. The United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, Youssra attended the event, donning her look with the classic clear bag. The pink dress was complemented by the brand’s bestselling bag in a similar look to add to the chic factor.

Gigi Hadid: Coperni

Gigi Hadid walked the ramp for the Coperni fall-winter 2022 show with the clear bag of the brand. While other models walked with the chrome and blue shades of the same, what caught the eye was the clear, glass version of the bag. The showcase of Coperni’s clear bag gave a heads-up to the clear bag trend.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram.