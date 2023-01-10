Tired of tying your hair in a bun? Try these celebrity-inspired hairstyles in 2023

Fashion has always remained at the forefront of the movie business. From red carpet events to airport looks, people are obsessed with what their favourite celebrities are wearing. Now, more than the couture, people are also taking note of vanity and the other smaller details of a celebrity’s look. Stars often become an inspiration for fashion fanatics, and in 2022 many of us experimented with celebrity hairstyles, makeup and more. 2023 seems to carry forward these trends where one may get to see many stars testing new hairstyles and looks. And it is never a bad idea to try one of these out yourself.

If you are someone who often just ties their hair into a bun or a basic ponytail, it’s time you up your hairstyle game. 2023 will be the year of playful celebrity hairstyles, new haircuts and new looks. If you are looking for inspiration, then check out this list of celebrity-inspired hairstyles that you can try in 2023.

Celebrity-inspired hairstyles to try in 2023

Fulani braids

Braids can never get old, but Rihanna gave it a chic twist as she did during her red carpet appearance at an award function last year. The Fulani braid is a tidy celebrity hairstyle that you can try for formal events. The good part about this look is that your hair remains in position even after long hours and you will not have to stress about flyaway hairs or having your hair out of place.

Half up half down

Selena Gomez is a celebrity who is always experimenting with new hairstyles. While she loves to let her hair down in curls for most of her appearances, her retro-inspired bouffant look is quite stylish. The Bardot bangs help sculpts the jawline, while the half hair up helps manage the hair better and provides volume.

Side-swept hairdo

Ananya Panday stepped out in a black dress for one of the events. She opted for a side-swept hairstyle for an elegant look that accentuated her style even more. Add subtle beach waves with a side parting to this look to highlight the popular hairstyle. The hairstyle is quite an easy one to experiment with and won’t even take too much time of yours.

Slick artistry

Celebrity hairstyles that have often stood apart were the ones that focused on artistry. In 2023 with everyone posting almost everything on Instagram, dramatic hairstyles with slick artistry can always be a good idea. Gelled up-dos are a big trend right now. Lily James attended the British Fashion Awards 20233 wearing a hairstyle with an architectural shape, and oh boy did everyone take note.

Side partings

Middle partings are so passé now. More and more celebrities are now going for side-parting hairstyles. The side parting gives a fresh and new look, especially when you do it with a bob. Alexa Chung opted for a textured side-part, undone bob hairstyle for an outing, and clearly nailed the look. Add little accessories to the hairstyle to make it chicer.

The long hair down

Another popular celebrity who is always experimenting with her hairstyle is Priyanka Chopra. While leaving one’s hair down just like that is an age-old hairstyle, the look is now making a comeback thanks to hair extensions or the love for long hair returning. Hairstyles are also now focusing more on long hair looks. People are now concentrating towards a more styled aesthetic with long hair. Priyanka rocked a classic blowout, voluminous wave look for her red carpet appearance last year and looked as divine as ever.

Bubble braids

Gigi Hadid is very quirky when it comes to fashion. The celebrity is always introducing new looks and hairstyles into the fashion world, and everyone quickly hops on the trends set by her. Her bubble braids are one of the best celebrity hairstyles that you can try out in 2023 as well. All you need is a few elastic bands which you can use to tie the front strands of your loose hair.

Hero Image: Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram; Feature Image: Courtesy Rihanna/Instagram