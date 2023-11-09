C’est une Fête! Introducing the new Holiday 2023 MICHAEL Michael Kors Ad Campaign

Michael Kors is pleased to announce the release of the Holiday 2023 advertising campaign for MICHAEL Michael Kors, shot by photographer Lachlan Bailey and starring Felice Nova Noordhoff, He Cong, Blesnya Minher, Arnelle Slot and Baptiste Radufe.

Join the cast of globetrotters as they visit Paris, embracing the joyful spirit of the luminously beautiful city. From evenings on the town to moments in the spotlight underneath the Eiffel Tower, this season’s imagery evokes the allure of a Parisian rendezvous as Bailey’s images capture the luxe energy of the City of Lights.

“Paris has always been an endless source of inspiration for me,” says Michael Kors. “It’s a city that makes you want to pull up a chair and people-watch because it’s the greatest fashion film of all time. And that’s what I wanted this campaign to capture.”

For MICHAEL Michael Kors ready-to-wear, Holiday 2023 revels in a dance-floor-ready sensibility, with glittering crystals covering everything from pantsuits and mini dresses to two-piece sets. Feathers accent blazer dresses and high-impact accessories, while sequined puffers and leggings are proof that shimmer and shine shouldn’t be reserved for after dark. Faux fur outerwear and tailored coats illustrate a range of ways to keep warm in style. Underlining the drama of it all–a simple yet dramatic palette of black, white, metallics, and deep shades of fuchsia and crimson.

The emboldened glamour continues on the accessories front, with metallic twists on the Mila handbag and a snakeskin-print Parker bag. Slinky sandals, soaring platforms and rugged combat boots complete the season’s looks.

The campaign makes its statement edge with modern, tailored outerwear, polished separates and distinctive bags. Of special note: striking, metallic and snake-embossed leather goods.

The global campaign will debut with print ads running in winter issues worldwide. The images will also appear in digital outlets, as well as social media platforms and traditional outdoor media placement.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Michael Kors