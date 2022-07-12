Check out these thriving thrift stores based in India to vamp up your closet!

India has a growing market for online thrift stores as more and more people are setting up shops on Instagram. Especially after the pandemic, when people had to get used to stop going to brick & mortar stores they looked to online thrifting as a means of buying sustainably and saving money.

What is thrifting?

Thrifting means shopping at places like garage sales, flea markets or stores which sell second-hand items at a discounted price. Thrifting includes not only apparel but also jewellery, furniture, crockery and much more. It is a pocket-friendly way to shop and is sustainable.

Why do we need to thrift?

In today’s day and age, it has become all about fast fashion. Simply put, fast fashion is when manufacturers make cheap clothes quickly to keep up with the changing trends. Fast fashion is not sustainable as it produces tons of textile waste and pollutes water bodies due to the presence of microfibres. Thrifting reduces the increasing demand for these items and hence reduces the need for supply.

According to BusinessToday.In, ‘The market for second-hand goods in India is a thriving one, it gives people the chance to buy something very expensive for a fraction of the price, and it also helps give old clothes a fresh run. Take a look at these online second-hand thrift stores available in India-