Check out these thriving thrift stores based in India to vamp up your closet!

Style
12 Jul 2022 06:42 PM

Ada Khemka
Style
India has a growing market for online thrift stores as more and more people are setting up shops on Instagram. Especially after the pandemic, when people had to get used to stop going to brick & mortar stores they looked to online thrifting as a means of buying sustainably and saving money.

What is thrifting?

Thrifting means shopping at places like garage sales, flea markets or stores which sell second-hand items at a discounted price. Thrifting includes not only apparel but also jewellery, furniture, crockery and much more. It is a pocket-friendly way to shop and is sustainable. 

Why do we need to thrift?

In today’s day and age, it has become all about fast fashion. Simply put, fast fashion is when manufacturers make cheap clothes quickly to keep up with the changing trends. Fast fashion is not sustainable as it produces tons of textile waste and pollutes water bodies due to the presence of microfibres. Thrifting reduces the increasing demand for these items and hence reduces the need for supply.  

According to BusinessToday.In, ‘The market for second-hand goods in India is a thriving one, it gives people the chance to buy something very expensive for a fraction of the price, and it also helps give old clothes a fresh run.  Take a look at these online second-hand thrift stores available in India- 

 

 

Bombay Closet Cleanse

Bombay Closet Cleanse

Bombay Closet Cleanse is a women-run thrift store with a mission to ‘circular fashion a way of life’. They believe that clothes that have become worn out for one person may be the perfect clothing item for another. They sell clothes all the way from varsity jackets to PJ sets in pop-ups and online.

Instagram page visit here.

Website visit here.

Curated Findings

Curated Findings

Established in January 2020,  Curated Findings is an online thrift and consignment store. Their aim is to provide an alternative to fast fashion by picking and  curating and finding rare and handpicked items, as the name suggests. Curated Findings has 5 core values- re-wear, re-create, recycle, repair and re-love.

Instagram Page visit here

Website visit here

Amalfi

Amalfi

Amalfi’s major goal is to ‘make thrifting a regular phenomenon’. They accumulate clothes from both domestic as well as international brands which include everyday high street brands. Amalfi receives contribution from influencers and the general public. The profits they acquire are directly proportional to the amount they donate to charity.

Instagram Page visit here

Website visit here

 

Copper Boom Vintage

Copper Boom Vintage

Copper Boom Vintage is a gender-fluid thrift store which sells hand-picked, single-piece, vintage items. They have a great variety of vintage shirts to choose from.

Instagram Page visit here

 

Lulu Thrift

Lulu Thrift

This Instagram based store is your place to shop from if you are in the market for some basic and timeless pieces. Other than apparel, this store also makes and sells resin products like dried flowers.


Instagram Page visit here

 

Vintage Laundry

Vintage Laundry

This thrift store has a great range of vintage, printed shirts and pants. They also sell gua-sha rollers and send out tarot readings with every order they send out. It’s a private account that has great that go out quickly.

Instagram Page visit here

 

