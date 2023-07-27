Varun Bahl on discovering the world of flora and fauna with his new collection

Nature can truly be the most authentic source of inspiration, and harnessing this ideology is couturier Varun Bahl’s latest collection, ‘Inner Bloom’ launching at FDCI x India Couture Week 2023.

Bouquet prints are always a crowd pleaser, they bring out a sense of joy whether you’re wearing it or admiring it from afar. These floral designs at the hands of ace couturier Varun Bahl go a notch higher, they incorporate elements like patchwork embroideries, hanging tassels, sequin work, cutdana, nakshi work all bring out the lushness of a deep wild forest. Adding to that is the organic yet vibrant colour palette of black, moss green, petal pinks, lavender, vivid fuchsia, vermilion red and seafoam blue to create a chaotic yet creative picture. Varun Bahl’s couture for FDCI x India Couture Week incorporates all this and more to the pleasure of the modern Indian bride, the one who would happily opt for a modern, experimental silhouette and style. We talk to the designer about his inspiration and the making of the collection.

Varun Bahl talks about the inspiration for his couture collection, ‘Inner Bloom’

What does luxury mean to you?

Luxury to me is self-discovery, a journey wherein I pour my soul into the design, diffusing it with personal emotions and stories.

As a designer, how do you maintain your signature aesthetic (inspired by flora) while innovating for a new collection?

With each new collection, I aspire to get inspired by different elements of our surroundings, however, the basic design principles of every collection remain the same. My aim, with each of my couture collections, is to keep highlighting the rich culture and heritage of India, through my designs. ‘Inner Bloom’, for instance, harmonises unusual textures and surfaces work such as feathers, sequins, 3D embroidered flowers and handcrafted embroideries in a mesmerizing dance, resulting in pieces that embody opulence and innovation.

What were the challenges of working on the couture collection – both in terms of designing silhouettes and the embroideries you’ve worked with?

I think that every new collection comes with its own challenges. Getting inspired, conceptualising each design and finally creating every piece into reality poses its own set of challenges, but I believe that it’s imperative to the journey.

Couture, internationally, is often calculated in terms of the hours put in. The time consumed for the embroideries, hand stitching etc. If you had to put a number or describe the process, what would it be?

Every piece is conceptualised, designed and created with intricate details, creative processes and endless hours. Each piece in ‘Inner Bloom’ launching at FDCI x India Couture Week 2023 is hand embroidered, and every embellishment carries its own history, leading to a tapestry of exquisite designs that enchant, and artisanal embroideries take centre stage.

What for you are the key silhouettes from the collection? Any stand-out styles?

In Inner Bloom, you will see Trailing capes and jackets that whisper tales of drama and movement, and concept saris that pay homage to the brand’s heritage while embracing the winds of change. This collection also includes bridal couture pieces that cater to the contemporary and modern bride. It also features ball gowns that marry a boho chic vibe with couture elements. These gowns offer a unique and refreshing take on various types of bridal occasion wear, combining free-spirited aesthetics with haute couture craftsmanship.

What, according to you, are the key trends for the 2023/24 bride?

The season calls for breezy and bold silhouettes with florals and vibrant hues. Bold bodices, voluminous and innovative cuts make for silhouettes that are superbly flattering for the upcoming wedding season. Among bursts of colours with shades of black, moss green, petal pinks, lavender-pink, vivid fuchsia, ember red, vermilion red, and seafoam blue. Inner Bloom also features a line of deep-hued ensembles with, young and playful silhouettes, and artisanal embroideries, bringing a fresh and contemporary feel to the designs.

All Images: Courtesy Varun Bahl.