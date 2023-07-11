From phone cases to backpacks, Craft and Glory offers a fine range of functional leather accessories

Have a thing for vintage and antique-looking products? Well, Craft and Glory seems to offer all that you need. The 100% original leather accessories ranging from backpacks to watches, are all handcrafted with love for you.

Leather lovers buckle up! Craft and Glory, a brand synonymous with handcrafted leather-made goods can be your next shopping stop. Based in Gurugram (India), these craft enthusiasts sell a fine range of original, full-grain, thick buffalo leather accessories. Inspired by the idea of functional fashion, their products offer minimal designs and maximum durability. From leather boots to AirPod cases, the brand offers a wide range of everyday-use products for anyone who loves vintage and rugged products.

Delving into Craft and Glory’s luxurious leather accessories

Having drawn their inspiration from the era when goods were functional and not fashion-oriented, the minds behind the brand aim to make purpose-driven goods which are long-lasting and hence, durable. Each product is handmade and crafted by the artisans keeping originality intact.

Aniline-finished leather is used to make the products stand out from the competitors. This finish reveals the original grain of the skin. Stretchmarks, growth marks, tick bites and hair follicles are all visible on the skin being used to design the products. The leather is loaded with wax and oils, a technique used for many centuries. It helps protect the leather from moisture and with time a fine layer of patina is advanced on it.

Craft and Glory deals in an extensive collection of products for both men and women. They have put across a range of leather products like backpacks, belts, wallet and card holders, tote bags, and sling bags along with a vast variety of boots and shoes for work or vacation.

Along with these, to style up your favourite gadgets, the brand offers products under the line of gadget accessories, ranging from laptop and iPad sleeves, phone cases, and watch straps to AirPods cases. So, if you are someone who appreciates handcrafted goods with appealing aesthetics and rawness, this brand is just the right choice. Having made products out of real leather skin, they offer uniqueness and can complement each personality type.

