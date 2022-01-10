Deepika Padukone graces the first ever cover of Lifestyle Asia India

We have a big announcement to make! Today we launch our newest and the most special editorial property – Lifestyle Asia India Digital Covers! And gracing our first ever cover is Bollywood superstar and queen bee herself, Deepika Padukone. With over 140 million followers on social media and numerous blockbusters in her filmography, Deepika’s international fame remains unrivalled, making her the natural choice for Lifestyle Asia India’s first cover.

Deepika Padukone graces LifestyleAsia India’s first cover:

In an exclusive interview with LSA India’s Editor-in-Chief Rahul Gangwani, Deepika discussed how she is constantly challenging herself and evolving as an artiste. She spoke at length about the journey of empathy and mindfulness she has been on for six years now and how important it is for others to have an empathetic outlook. She even discussed what she does in her downtime with her husband (Actor Ranveer Singh) and called him “a huge source of strength” for her. Stay tuned for that big interview which we will be releasing soon.

Talking about being our first cover star, Deepika said, “We are all familiar with Lifestyle Asia ever since it was launched globally. It is an honour being on the first-ever cover of Lifestyle Asia India! Congratulations to the team and wishing them the very best in all their future endeavours.”

“We’re excited to start off the new year with the launch of our first cover featuring Deepika Padukone. Her global reach and multi-faceted appeal as an actor, philanthropist and an entrepreneur perfectly matches the diverse, vibrant community that make up our audience. Having known her for over a decade and seen her evolve as a powerful force in the entertainment industry, it’s truly special to see her as the first LSA India cover star,” states Rahul Gangwani.

Editor-in-Chief: Rahul Gangwani

Photograph: The House of Pixels

Styling: Shaleena Nathani

Hair: Yianni Tsapatori

Make-up: Anil Chinnappa

Cover design: Por Jia Jun

Artist’s Communication Agency: Spice