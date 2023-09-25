facebook
Home > Style > Delhi Vintage Co. celebrates the artistry of Indian craftsmanship with ‘Anonymous’
Delhi Vintage Co. celebrates the artistry of Indian craftsmanship with ‘Anonymous’
Style
25 Sep 2023 04:38 PM

Delhi Vintage Co. celebrates the artistry of Indian craftsmanship with ‘Anonymous’

Mayukh Majumdar
Entertainment Editor

It is a known fact that Delhi Vintage Co. by Manish Chhabra beautifully celebrates the amalgamation of modernity with vintage aesthetics. The label stands for the revival and resurrection of vintage textiles handwoven in their looms across India to create contemporary forms that can be worn as timeless works of art.

This season, Delhi Vintage Co. recently presented their latest collection “Anonymous” At Soho House, Mumbai co-hosted by Rhea Kapoor.

The collection is a testament to founder Manish Chhabra’s commitment to preserving the rich heritage of Indian textiles and embroidery techniques. The brand interlaces a tale of eternal vintage aesthetics that are brought to life through contemporary designs such as trench jackets, wrap jackets, blazers, dresses, embellished pants, shirts and skirts.

Delhi Vintage Co
Manish Chhabra, Founder and Head of Design, Delhi Vintage Co.

The “Anonymous” capsule introduces 30 pieces which each present Indian art and textiles in contemporary and avant-garde designs interlaced with eternally vintage aesthetics.

“I have always been inspired by old vintage embroideries and textiles since my growing years in Banaras, which made me dream of creating a brand with a primary focus on bringing old age artforms back to life. Delhi Vintage Co. was created in 2018 and since then we have been on a journey of revival by studying embroideries and weaving techniques so that they can be presented in modern handwriting, with a globally relevant appeal”, said Chhabra in a press statement.

Anonymous by Delhi Vintage Co. is a testament to our commitment to preserving the rich heritage of Indian textiles and embroidery techniques.

The Anonymous Collection personifies the beauty of ageless craftsmanship and Chhabra’s forever muse which lies within the history and resplendence of the Indian inventive. This labour of love, meticulously crafted to offer a truly unique and unforgettable experience showcasing his approach to design is not just about creating garments; it is about creating memories that last a lifetime.

Delhi Vintage Co
Delhi Vintage Co. celebrates the artistry of Indian craftsmanship with ‘Anonymous’

Mayukh Majumdar

Entertainment Editor

Mayukh Majumdar lives life in Bollywood dialogues and has previously worked with media channels like Filmfare, Rolling Stone India, Man's World India and Mirror Now. He aspires to travel like Freya Stark and retire in New Orleans one day.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.