Delhi Vintage Co. celebrates the artistry of Indian craftsmanship with ‘Anonymous’

It is a known fact that Delhi Vintage Co. by Manish Chhabra beautifully celebrates the amalgamation of modernity with vintage aesthetics. The label stands for the revival and resurrection of vintage textiles handwoven in their looms across India to create contemporary forms that can be worn as timeless works of art.

This season, Delhi Vintage Co. recently presented their latest collection “Anonymous” At Soho House, Mumbai co-hosted by Rhea Kapoor.

The collection is a testament to founder Manish Chhabra’s commitment to preserving the rich heritage of Indian textiles and embroidery techniques. The brand interlaces a tale of eternal vintage aesthetics that are brought to life through contemporary designs such as trench jackets, wrap jackets, blazers, dresses, embellished pants, shirts and skirts.

The “Anonymous” capsule introduces 30 pieces which each present Indian art and textiles in contemporary and avant-garde designs interlaced with eternally vintage aesthetics.

“I have always been inspired by old vintage embroideries and textiles since my growing years in Banaras, which made me dream of creating a brand with a primary focus on bringing old age artforms back to life. Delhi Vintage Co. was created in 2018 and since then we have been on a journey of revival by studying embroideries and weaving techniques so that they can be presented in modern handwriting, with a globally relevant appeal”, said Chhabra in a press statement.

The Anonymous Collection personifies the beauty of ageless craftsmanship and Chhabra’s forever muse which lies within the history and resplendence of the Indian inventive. This labour of love, meticulously crafted to offer a truly unique and unforgettable experience showcasing his approach to design is not just about creating garments; it is about creating memories that last a lifetime.