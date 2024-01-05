Designer boutiques that are preserving heritage while experimenting with architecture

The soaring demands for luxurious Indian wear and high-end luxury goods are prompting designers to open new designer boutiques and luxury stores all across the country. In this edition of ‘New in your city’, we at Lifestyle Asia explore some of the country’s most exciting new design destinations not simply for the wares but how they have transformed spaces into marvels of architecture.

New Indianwear stores and designer boutiques in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad:

Jayanti Reddy

One of the primary clauses for any fashion brand looking to make a heritage building its home should be to preserve as much of its original beauty and detail as possible. A great example of this is Hyderabad-based couturier, Jayanti Reddy’s new outpost in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. The two-storey space is spread over 2,850 sq ft and is both a testament to the brand’s understated luxury aesthetic and the building’s storied past. Designed by her sister-in-law, Mouna Reddy, the store is set in a century-old heritage building, elements from which have been beautifully preserved. The meticulously restored wooden entrance door, doorway with inlaid pink stones, hand-embroidered panels and warm-hued flooring all capture the brand’s ‘rooted in India’ ideology. Wooed by Bollywood and Tollywood stars, the brand’s foray into Mumbai is ideal for its discerning customer looking to pick her meticulously handcrafted couture pieces, luxury pret offerings as well as vintage textiles from her private collection.

Sarita Handa

An appreciation of art, craft and history is deeply rooted in Hyderabad’s cultural fabric. Making it an incubator of sorts for great design. It is also the reason why luxury brands are drawn to the City of Nawabs to both experience a slice of royalty and cater to its elite clientele. Sarita Handa, the label synonymous with sophisticated luxury for the home has opened its sixth outpost in Hyderabad’s tony Banjara Hills neighbourhood. Transforming a former hotel into a beautifully curated designer boutique with a sumptuous range of furnishings, precious objets d’art, furniture and décor collectables. Forgoing the conventional showroom approach, the luxury decor label has taken over a sprawling 5,000 square feet double-storey space to create an interactive retail experience that allows you to imagine how you can truly transform or furnish your home. Products from various categories seamlessly find space with the help of the brand’s designer and long-time collaborator Amith Chhabra of Studio LCD.

Mahima Mahajan

The farmhouses of Chattarpur are slowly transforming from destinations for swish local weddings to spaces that allow you to shop for these luxe occasions. Mahima Mahajan’s double-storeyed 3,500 square feet flagship store is a testament to that. A contemporary structure with minimalistic interiors that capture the brand’s whimsical yet contemporary vision. The stark white aesthetics juxtapose Mahima Mahajan’s designs, blending soft pastels with warm accents and metallic gold to complement the displays.

Doki Doki

Having earned the moniker of ‘London of Mumbai’ due to its Indo-Saracenic style of architecture, the Ballard Estate area of South Bombay is one of the most intriguing part of the city. It’s both a cultural and commercial gem with some really unique offerings. A recent addition to this rich neighbourhood is Doki Doki – a multi-disciplinary space melding art, fashion and home decor. Taking an avant-garde approach to design both in terms of its interiors and the array of contemporary designers showcased here. It’s a space for under-the-radar designers, multi-disciplinary artists and experimental ideas with the backdrop of a visually stirring graphic interior design. Formerly an ice factory, the 116 sqm designer boutique retains a warehouse aesthetic with its pitched roof and oak tree wooden beams contrasted with graphic lines and elements. Some of the fashion stalwarts found here include Leh Studios, Akhl, Suket Dhir, Inca, Gundi Studios, and Ode to Odd.

Hero Image: Courtesy Jayanti Reddy. Featured Image: Courtesy Doki Doki.