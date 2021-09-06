From Balenciaga to Dior, these are the designer water bottles we’re thirsty for

You’ve invested in wallets, sunglasses, and AirPods cases by your favourite brands. The next big thing your ensemble needs? Designer water bottles.

In the last few years, luxury brands have taken it upon themselves to upgrade the water bottle from utility to accessory. And it couldn’t have come at a better time; reusables have long been encouraged as the best way of cutting down plastic waste. Water bottles, in particular, account for one of the biggest contributors of non-biodegradable waste, and an estimated 1,500 plastic bottles end up as waste in landfills or thrown in the ocean every second.

Which brings us to these designer water bottles and their accompanying cases. Those who want something more street-ready than the regular sports bottles out there will revel in these tricked-out versions by the likes of Fendi, Loewe, and Marine Serre, each of which have applied their trademark aesthetics onto their very own vessels. Even Balenciaga couldn’t help but release its own recently as an expansion of its “Objects” line.

If you’re ready to reduce plastic waste, get hydrated, and look infinitely cooler, here are the best designer water bottles we recommend today.