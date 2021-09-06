From Balenciaga to Dior, these are the designer water bottles we’re thirsty for

You’ve invested in wallets, sunglasses, and AirPods cases by your favourite brands. The next big thing your ensemble needs? Designer water bottles.
In the last few years, luxury brands have taken it upon themselves to upgrade the water bottle from utility to accessory. And it couldn’t have come at a better time; reusables have long been encouraged as the best way of cutting down plastic waste. Water bottles, in particular, account for one of the biggest contributors of non-biodegradable waste, and an estimated 1,500 plastic bottles end up as waste in landfills or thrown in the ocean every second.
Which brings us to these designer water bottles and their accompanying cases. Those who want something more street-ready than the regular sports bottles out there will revel in these tricked-out versions by the likes of Fendi, Loewe, and Marine Serre, each of which have applied their trademark aesthetics onto their very own vessels. Even Balenciaga couldn’t help but release its own recently as an expansion of its “Objects” line.
If you’re ready to reduce plastic waste, get hydrated, and look infinitely cooler, here are the best designer water bottles we recommend today.
If you wanted a no-frills alternative to water bottles without sacrificing on style, this stainless steel number promises to add a dose of utilitarian chic to your ensemble whilst keeping your drinks properly chilled all day. Its clean, semi-matte brushed surface is met by the brand’s white and white logo patch, and has a screw top fastening to make toting your favourite drink around easy.
Rendered in a sleek matte black, this new half litre, stainless steel flask — launched as part of the brand’s “Objects” collection promises to quench the thirst of the stylish, young street-style set. Keeping true to its design ethos, the accessory is kept minimal, with “Balenciaga” branding on one side and “H2O” on the other. It’ll also come with a plastic loop that connects to the simple screw top for easy holding.
Designed in collaboration with sustainable drinkware company 24Bottles, Fendi continues to keep the summer holiday dream alive with this brushed stainless steel flask, only this time it comes with a woven straw holder that’s complete with gold-finish metalware and leather accents. The cross-body accessory is finished with Fendi Roma embroidery, and makes for the perfect accompaniment to its matching Sunshine tote.
Well loved for laid-back wardrobe staples that are infused with Mediterranean charm, Loewe Paula’s Ibiza continues its bohemian aesthetics for the summer with a matching water bottle. The matte-black metal bottle, made in collaboration with Swiss bottle specialist Sigg, sports colourful parrot motifs that nod to the exotic fauna found in the brand’s namesake island, and comes finished with an embossed leather top strap that circles its way through the screw-lid cap.
Parisian label Marine Serre knows a thing or two about blurring the boundaries between ready-to-wear, couture and sportswear, so this chic bottle and bag pairing comes as no surprise. This reflective silver bottle comes with a black Moiré messenger bag, which is also embellished by a detachable chain link shoulder strap with lanyard clasp fastening. Logo details and metallic accents throughout also emphasise the sporty functionality of this bottle.
Well, if it isn’t the chicest water bottle we’ve ever laid our eyes on. Dior manages to translate its savoir-faire to the humble accessor by crafting it out of palladium-finish stainless steel, before laser-etching it with the Dior Oblique motif and logo. The removable and adjustable ‘Christian Dior’ nylon jacquard and grained calfskin shoulder strap — in a neutral off-white — allows its user to wear the bottle crossbody, and has enough room to hook on any other matching Dior accessories.
This one doesn’t come with a bottle, but with a holder this chic you’ll still be scoring style points anyway. This khaki all-leather carrying strap will fit most water bottles you already own, and comes complete with gunmetal-tone logo and hardware for extra edge.
You might know Snow Peak for its stylish camping apparel and gear, but the Japanese outdoor brand is also just as sought after for its quality bottles. The Aurora Bottle 800 has our vote for being lightweight, having been welded from a single piece of titanium by highly skilled craftsmen in Tsubame-sanjo, Japan. The bottom of the bottle has also been reinforced to prevent denting when dropped — perfect for klutzy people.
This article first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.