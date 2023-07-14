Dhruv Kapoor on his latest collection, up-cycled fashion and more

Known for shunning labels and defying social restraints through his sartorial excellence, Dhruv Kapoor is on a spree to represent India on the global stage. The designer celebrates another episode of his creative intellect at the Milan Fashion Week 2023.

Spotting an Indian designer at an International Fashion Week is a moment of pride irrespective of how many designers make it to the global stage. Having said that, one such designer consistent in his presence at International Fashion Weeks is Dhruv Kapoor! The one considered to be a regular at the ramps of Milan is back yet again with his latest collection “Fantasms”. His styles and silhouettes never seem to lack that oomph, likewise, his spring/summer’24 collection is no less. Filled to the brim with DIY motifs, sci-fi prints and floral patterns, Fantasms is the representation of the fluidity of gender in fashion. DKapoor aims at defying social restraints by giving way to a new order and new aesthetics through the means of his clothes.

Illustrating his thought and vision behind ‘Fantasms’ further, we have Dhruv Kapoor unveiling the details of his latest showcase at the Milan Fashion Week.

Dhruv Kapoor showcased his collection at the Milan Fashion Week 2023

Your Spring Summer’24 collection titled ‘FANTASMS’ showcased at Milan Fashion Week’23 has raised the bar high. What was the major push behind designing the entire collection?

Our collections evolve from intangible inspirations- the impact of clothes on human emotion and how we use apparel or fashion, in general, to soothe our being and provoke interest and build fantasy within and around us. Fantasms served as a reminder to each one of us of our unlimited nature by eliminating planted belief systems, forced social imprints, stereotypes and listed protocol – it is a combination of diverse cultures, eras and thoughts to birth a new aesthetic- one that seamlessly sits in the new world, free from social and political restraints or gender-based roles.

What is your favourite piece from the collection?

Silhouette from fantasms nods towards comfort. We focused on roomy silhouettes and played with multiple pairing ideas of giant and petite. We explored plenty of DIY options for added versatility to our offerings- from detachable bejewelled collars to modular pants and my favourite the detachable skirt-pant. My personal favourite from the collection is the engineered cover-art shirts and the pyjama co-ord sets.



How do you, as a designer, manage to combine elements of comfort, colours, style, and trends in one single garment?

There is a lot of hit and trial before we come to a conclusion and at a certain point during our design process there is a complete blur, and we know this is it. Odd pairings through colour, shape and print excite me the most. We would ideally build 300-500 options and then boil them down to 100 styles for the season.

What is your view on the much-talked-about upcycled fashion trends?

It is essential for us and for all those in our space to be mindful of this practice. I personally enjoy building from upcycled materials, to bring life to something that is considered waste or simply to add newness to materials considered stale and boring. We at Kapoor commit to using 40% upcycled fabrics that are sourced from the domestic markets along with recycled synthetics and new responsible fabrics sourced from global markets.

‘FANTASMS’ is all about colours, experiments and styles never seen before on the ramp. Where do you draw inspiration from for each new collection?

Inspiration is all around us, all we need to do is tune to that frequency and the download begins. For us, the starting point is always breaking certain belief systems or floating mindsets through our seasonal projection. We always react to these mindsets and offer newness without bias or focus on prevailing systems. For Spring 24, we carefully selected our design elements to impact the psychological state upon adornment. Fantasms are made to tweak your mindset and thought process at a subconscious level, without being obvious about it or sometimes with the wearer being completely unaware of the tweak. From the crop circle prints to moody brights and bland neutrals- each element in the collection is carefully selected to have a psychological impact.

One thing that you think is still missing in the Indian fashion scene and how do you wish to bridge that gap through your designs?

The Indian fashion scene is surely evolving and it’s evolving at a great pace. A combination of street and couture help us blur the line between high street and luxury ready-to-wear. The new consumer seeks the best of both worlds – a combination of fashion and accessibility. Through our projections, we aim to blend the above and target an elevated emotional state. Emotion is always “key”.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Dhruv Kapoor.