Discover the two sides of the good old jeans with the DIESELLOVES Lee Collaboration

Denim jeans never go out of fashion, yet the styles keep evolving. As a result, the environmental impact of producing them has been raising eyebrows. It is said that approximately 2,900 litres of water, along with huge volumes of chemicals and energy, is consumed in the production of a single pair of jeans. As a 100 billion dollar plus industry, denim manufacturers must take into account the environmental impact it has on our planet. It is for this reason that the news of the DIESELLOVES collaboration series is hitting all the right spots.

Fashion collaborations in most cases are the coming together of two very different design philosophies or products to create a unique one. However, since the coming together of Fendi and Versace in September 2021, the world of fashion has taken a more magnanimous approach to collaborations with competitors joining hands. Case in point the DIESELLOVES LEE a coming other of two good ol’ denim jean brands to share creative and manufacturing resources to find impactful solutions. Conceptualised by Diesel, the collaboration is a part of the DIESELLOVES program which is essentially an open call-to-action for competitor brands to share existing materials, manufacturing facilities and creative resources. This concept goes beyond creative directors sitting on a shared board but actual behind-the-scenes sharing of resources for a larger good.

Envisioned by Creative Director Glenn Martens, it’s a new outlook to brand collaborations. As a part of this Diesel will offer its unsold stock and invite a brand to do the same. The result is a limited-edition capsule made entirely from existing materials, a 50/50 between the two brands with 100% of Diesel’s profits going to the United Nations Refugee Agency ( UNHCR).

The first brand to take up the challenge and partner is the iconic label, Lee loved by American truck drivers and cowboys. The DIESELLOVES Lee jeans are a fun take on this concept and are literally two cut-up jeans joined together. One half-Lee and one half-Diesel, these pairs of jeans embrace differences in length, rise and fabric. A 3,000-piece limited-edition collection that screams artisanal and truly sparks conversations about sustainability and change.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Diesel Loves Lee