Indian content creator Dolly Singh is all set to join the list of debutantes at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From taking over the gram with her comic gestures, and taking pride in her individual sense of style to now marking a debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Dolly Singh is all set to slay on the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet.

Fashion connoisseurs are in for a treat yet again as the red carpet for one of the most prestigious film festivals aka Cannes Film Festival has been rolled out. The scenic town of Cannes is once again all set to witness some veterans continuing their reign and some debuts stealing the spotlight while strutting down the carpet. Speaking of debuts, Indian celebrities and content creators have been taking over the global stage one milestone at a time. Like every other year even this year the Cannes Film Festival is all set to witness debuts pouring from India and stealing the spotlight. Amongst the slew of Hollywood celebrities we have one of India’s leading content creators, Dolly Singh all set to slay her debut at Cannes. From cracking up our bones on our gram feeds to repping India at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Dolly Singh sure has come a long way.

After a successful OTT performance, followed by a critically acclaimed Bollywood debut, just when we thought that she couldn’t surpass the peak that’s when she dropped the Cannes bomb on our gram feeds and the best is yet to come. Dolly Singh has been winning hearts for nearly a decade now and she continues to do that with noteworthy achievements like these. I know that you all must be craving to spam her Insta DMs asking about her look and more, but for now, we have a little sneak peek that might dial down the suspense. In an exclusive chat with Lifestyle Asia India, Dolly Singh talks about the opportunity, her mood board behind the look and her appreciation towards content creators making it big on the global stage.

Dolly Singh on making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023

Your thoughts and feelings about this major milestone in your career?

I mean it’s such a huge deal, it’s such a huge opportunity, I personally would’ve never thought that this would happen. My team is so sweet they were constantly working on making it happen and only when it finally came through did they tell me and obviously told me with a surprise full Bollywood style. I think I haven’t slept properly since because I think there’s so much to deliver in the sense that you’ve been given this opportunity amongst the many many people who wanted to go and want to do something like this and you are the one who has been chosen so now you must do your best and give your best.

This global exposure means so much, first of all, I’m a big cinema lover, I love watching movies I’m a film enthusiast. I like learning about films so overall I think going to a film festival of that scale is huge because I get to watch the movies and I get to be around those filmmakers and be around those actors and maybe get a chance to talk to them hangout with or network or even just maybe have some fan moments here and there. So the film person in me is really excited because of that I also aspire to act a lot I have a film coming, so in that sense, I’m genuinely very excited. I think in terms an influencer, a content creator and also like a big fashion girl all these years the whole red carpet and the fashion moment all of that also means a lot and I’m hoping that everything goes well.

Spill a few beans (and sass) on your debut look for the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

I don’t wanna say too much because I definitely want the look to kind of just be a big moment and a big surprise I’m hoping. But what I’ll tell you is that my mood board was fully Indian, traditional and Bollywood, so these are modern silhouettes, but they’re very rooted into our traditional stuff, kind of inspired maybe by a sari or from something more traditional. Something that you probably have seen, but a modern version of the same, a little hint of Bollywood somewhere. I wanted to keep it to my roots and the things that inspired me growing up. So definitely didn’t want to do like a big gown or something at least for the first time, I was very particular about it and that’s what I can tell you right now.

Since you’ll be walking alongside some of the most celebrated faces at the Cannes Red Carpet, so what are Dolly Singh’s expectations this year?

I mean walking amongst such artists and being able to be a part of it is in itself a feat. But it’ll definitely be great if I can get to bump into them, and have a conversation here and there, and that’s it I have no expectations from them for sure. I’m keeping my expectations very low in that sense. But it’s incredible so many people are going this time and so many debuts are happening and I’m very excited about that because even if I wasn’t going, I would be excited to see what they are wearing and what they are doing. So to actually be there and I might get to see it with my own naked eyes that’s wonderful because then I won’t have to sit on Instagram and keep refreshing the hashtags and wait for the looks as this time I’ll get maybe early access to it all.

When you got to know about this big news what was your first reaction and how did your friends and family react?

Like I said my team at OML, they were bluffing and they called me at 11 in the night and I think that’s when they literally had closed the deal and finalized everything. So they called me it was a video call and they were like, oh, we have bad news for you, please don’t freak out and all of that and of course my heart sunk a little at that moment and I said what happened guys, is everything ok? And that’s when they revealed the whole news so it was huge, I was shouting I was screaming. My best friends Komal and Siddharth were also here and my boyfriend Manu was here so it all became a celebration right after because I came out screaming and dancing and everybody was happy. Then when I told my mother first and now again these are middle-class parents who barely know about these things they have no idea, so when I told her that I’m going to Cannes she said ‘toh tum ghar nahi aa rhi ho” that was her first response but then I told them how big a deal this is so, of course, they were very very happy.

Influencers and content creators have been carving a niche for themselves not just in India, but on a global level as well. How do you think this scenario is bringing change?

It’s a great change, we are an industry and profession that has only come to life in the last five years and it’s only now that it has become a profession that people consider a profession. I remember even 2-3 years back when I told people that I make videos I would need to explain a little more of what I do and what it means. But now even when I tell some uncles and aunties or some senior people who I would not expect to know, but now they know because they also watch so much content every day so many videos, reels and youtube shots so now they know what it means which is a big deal because that means our industry is booming. So many new creators join in, a lot of creators from India, and influencers who represent India have done such big things on a global scale. So this being my first I’m so so happy because it is my first time going out of India and representing my country. Overall it feels very happy to see influencers and content creators do such things because we’ve had our fair share of ‘Oh you don’t do any job, this doesn’t mean anything, this is not serious’ so to finally be taken seriously and be talked about in a more serious tone and professional tone is feels nice, it feels nice to see that my contemporaries are doing such great work.

You are one of the most celebrated faces in the industry today, you quite recently made your Bollywood debut and now you’re all set for your Cannes debut. What are the pressures that come your way and how does Dolly Singh deal with them?

In general, more pressure is about creating content because after having done it for 9-10 years I think the pressure is to actually remain relevant in this whole thing because on the internet its so fleeting that people’s attention spans are getting smaller, of course when I say people I count myself I’m just as much an audience as I’m a content creator so its very easy to lose yourself, its very easy to be forgotten. So, I think redefining yourself every few months and listening to the people what they want and what they want to see also change yourself, change your work according to what’s working. As difficult and as annoying as it is its still the biggest challenge initially I used to have issues that our work is never the same we have to keep changing everything every few days, why does the internet work like this, I also understood that every job has some kind of challenges and now I’m guessing that this is it, this is the biggest challenge that content creators will face and this will always be something that content creators will have to work around is change, because change is going to happen on the internet every day. Which obviously becomes difficult, but if you have the strengths or if you are a good content creator you’ll somehow find a way to work around that.

What is that one thing you feel is missing in the Indian fashion industry and how can one bridge that gap?

I feel like as an admirer of fashion and someone who loves these things I don’t see many personalities in fashion. A lot of times people get styled and people wear big labels, but I don’t see a lot of personal sense of style there, like what they generally wear, is this something they would pick on their own or is this something that just has been told that it looks good and you should wear it. So, I think that way an individual sense of style is something I don’t see in everyone, which I would like to see because I feel like a lot of times especially if you’re in the limelight if you work in the media you get a little insecure and worried about all of these things and you may feel that your personal sense of style is not that great so let people do their job, but I personally stand with the fact that everybody’s sense of style is great and no matter what it looks like its fine till the time you have it because to have an individualistic sense of style is extremely important and I think it takes you a level up in my eyes at least. Rest I think people doing great jobs wearing really amazing stuff for events and for carpets so in that sense we are sorted.

Lastly, tell us what is Dolly Singh’s personal aesthetic. What is fashion for you?

I think my fashion now as a 30-year-old in regular day-to-day life I’m more into comfort like comfort is the biggest priority. So as long as I’m comfortable I’m not cold, I also feel too cold because I’m skinny and I’m generally just cold so I have to carry a jacket everywhere I have to have a shawl or a blanket so I’m very comfy when it comes to my sense of style in regular lives. But for events and moments like those I’m starting to go back to it. The last few years I had gone back into a shell and I wasn’t really doing much in fashion, but in the last year I’ve realised I don’t know why I was cutting my own fashion person down and why wasn’t I giving her enough limelight I think it was all internet getting to me. ‘Why are you doing this you do comedy why are you doing fashion’ But now I think I have come to a point where I don’t care enough and I would like to do things that bring me joy. So, last year I brought back my fashion personality. I love playing a character also through my clothes, if someday I’m feeling like a business professional like a girl boss and then I wear a chic suit or some kind of a trouser or a nice shirt so its the vibe that you wake up with. So, I love going by that, what do I feel like today? Who do I want to look like today? So I love experimenting with my looks.

