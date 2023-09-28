Drip Project’s Hip-Hop jewellery exudes affordable luxury says Harsh Maskara

Hip Hop jewellery label Drip Project was acquired by Men’s jewellery brand, Meta Man in 2022 for a whooping one million dollars, establishing the brand as one of India’s leading Hip Hop jewellers. Harsh Maskara, the founder of the brand talks to Lifestyle Asia India about the relevance of hip-hop jewellery in today’s market as a fashion trend and how it brings luxury into the picture.

Navigating through the gap in the market for affordable hip-hop jewellery in India while tapping in on post-pandemic fashion retail therapy entered Harsh Maskara’s Drip Project. The Hip Hop jewellery label was founded in 2021 with the aim to make luxury affordable. Drip Project designs fashionable jewellery pieces modelled after the prevalent hip-hop trends as a forerunner of the Hip Hop jewellery scene in India. The brand has seen a steady rise in the fashion scene since its inception with multiple celebrities donning their pieces as well as noted hip-hop artists and musicians like King, Divine, Armaan Malik and Honey Singh; flashing their Drip Project bling in their music videos. The brand’s trendy jewellery has seen growth not only with its Gen Z patronage but also rising in popularity with the millennial crowds. With its tagline, making luxury affordable, Drip Project brings chunky hip-hop designs and stones that flaunt the luxury lifestyle, at affordable prices

Using Cubic Zirconia (CZ), a diamond alternative, Drip Project imbibes the highest grade of lab-made stones (AAAAA) to make shiny pieces that serve bling as close to the original, while staying budget-friendly. Also adding white and yellow gold plating to their designs for a glam quotient that exudes luxury, Drip Project bridges the gap with blinged-out hip-hop luxury made affordable. Entrepreneur turned hip-hop jewellery connoisseur Harsh Maskara, now the co-founder of Meta Man along with Anil Shetty, tells us about the growth of the Drip Project, both in the market and as an avenue of fashion.

In Conversation with Harsh Maskara, founder of the Drip Project

What was the vision that made you want to crack a niche market like Hip Hop jewellery in India?

My love for hip-hop music and an opportunity in the market was the reason for me to crack a niche market like Hip-hop jewellery in India. I saw the Western markets and analyzed that hip-hop jewellery is commonly worn by everyone there whereas in India, the trend had not yet kicked in hence there was definitely a lot of scope for building something huge and that’s when I started Drip Project.

What are your views on Hip Hop jewellery in India, as a growing fashion trend?

It is definitely a fast-growing fashion trend not only amongst Gen-Z but also among the millennials. We have witnessed the number of orders increasing by more than 500% within a span of the last 1 year which clearly shows how fast-growing this fashion trend is and it is going to keep growing at this pace for the next 5-10 years at least is what I believe.

How does Hip Hop jewellery bring luxury into fashion?

Hip-hop jewellery does bring luxury into fashion as one can experiment and play around with the base metal and stones being used in making those pieces and make the same product into a luxury one. We have all now seen Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Tiffany entering the Men’s Jewellery Space with some similar designs like that of Hip hop jewellery so that definitely gives an idea of how big the market is going to be in the next 5 years.

How does Drip Project make luxury affordable with its products?

Drip Project makes luxury affordable by using High-quality brass plated with white gold and CZ AAA+ stones for all their products. This makes the products really affordable and as jewellery is considered to be a luxury product hence the tagline – “luxury made affordable”.

All of the products at Drip Project are also priced between Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 20,000.

Tell us about Drip Project’s women’s line of jewellery as Meta Man caters to mainly men’s fashion.

We just relaunched our women’s line of jewellery as there was a lot of customer feedback. A lot of female celebrities wanted to purchase our products but as we planned on catering only to the men’s side of the market, they were unable to get proper sizing after taking this feedback into consideration, we finally decided to relaunch the women’s line in a bigger and better way than before and here we are with a wide range of more than 200 products to choose from in the women’s side as well.

How has Drip Project made such a fashion statement with not just renowned Hip Hop artists but multiple celebrities donning the jewellery?

I believe Drip Project has made such a fashion statement most likely because of the products being so unique themselves. Our jewellery designs are unique and cutting-edge, setting them apart from other brands in the industry. There are very few brands in India to have such trendsetting statement pieces. Moreover, we take great pride in the quality of our products, consistently delivering top-notch craftsmanship and materials. Even when compared to brands with higher price points, Drip Project’s jewellery maintains an unmatched level of quality, making it a go-to choice for fashion-forward individuals.

However, what truly sets Drip Project apart is its ability to forge meaningful connections with eminent celebrities like Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Divine, Shubman Gill and many others. By collaborating with these influential figures, we are aiming to not only gain valuable exposure but also tap into the power of celebrity endorsement.

What is the future of the Drip Project? How does the brand plan on expanding and evolving its fashion game?

We plan on expanding our product catalog to more than 1000 designs in the next 6 months and also launch our new collection Drip Essentials which will be more subtle everyday wear jewellery pieces, also a must-have hence the name Drip Essentials. We also plan to start our retail expansion in India along with our global expansion with Dubai, Australia, Singapore and Indonesia in the next year.

