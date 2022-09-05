This is how Dua Lipa is adding her dynamic style to our trend files

Several celebrities are held responsible for adding their style streaks to our wardrobes, but the sensational pop star Dua Lipa sure is leaving no stone unturned in adding that extra inch of oomph.

Keeping an eye on the gram and being an avid stalker are two boxes that you need to check if you call yourself a fashion enthusiast. Well, speaking of stalking, the activity has gone a notch above ever since the dynamic pop star Dua Lipa is on a role in terms of not just her upbeat tunes, but her sartorial choices too. After gaining the stature of being one of the most popular pop stars, Lipa seems to have taken the fashion route and has been on fire ever since. Dua Lipa’s style file is an inclusive one, from acing the Y2K trends, hopping onto the GenZ bandwagon to maintaining the millennial charm, Dua Lipa’s ensembles are giving us some major trend goals.

Taking the fashion play forward our very own Dula Peep a.k.a. Dua Lipa is no stranger to donning statement-worthy ensembles off late. From getting the catsuits back to our wardrobes to acing the sheer trend like a pro, have a look at Lipa’s fashion evolution below and a listicle of a few trends she effortlessly dropped into our closets.

Dua Lipa and her unconventional style files

The sassy sheer trend

As transparent as her Instagran feed, Dua Lipa left no stone unturned in promoting the sheer trend like a pro. Recently at Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri’s wedding, Lipa was seen on point with the theme in a sheer custom Jacquemus ensemble with a floral touch to it. Furthermore, the pop star’s birthday vacation spotted yet another episode of her all-black sheer sass.

Bold bikini tops

Well, we just couldn’t stop ourselves from pointing out those hot-shot bikini tops donned by Dua Lipa. From that silver embellished birthday bikini top, the denim bikini, and that butterfly motif bikini set to many more such looks, Dua’s hot-shot vacation ensembles are sure to make us levitate.

Catching up with catsuits

Next up is her fair share of the catsuit trend! Be it on stage or off stage, Lipa sure knows how to lure us into her dynamic charm. The ace singer brought back the catsuit trend by donning the same on multiple occasions. From the bright pink, neon, and black sequined catsuits on stage to the abstract onesie from Versace, all of these instances prove her all-time love for catsuits.

Butterfly fashion

Breaking the internet with her butterfly ensembles is one of her many fashion fortes to take into consideration. She is definitely responsible for getting us obsessed with the Y2K trend of butterflies spreading their wings into our lovely wardrobes.

The Barbiecore trend

Apart from the above style file, Dua Lipa is also held responsible for taking the barbiecore trend a little too seriously. The pop star and her pop-tastic outfits added their fair share of pink to the mood board too. Her Valentino looks are all the vibes one needs to be on top of their style games.

Hero and Feature image courtesy: Instagram.