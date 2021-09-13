Dubai’s style stalwarts and fashion influencers of Indian-origin that you need to follow

Indian-origin bloggers and fashion entrepreneurs everywhere are making a name for themselves. From Masoom Minawala Mehra creating waves on the Cannes red carpet to Diipa Büller-Khosla adorning international magazine covers, they are here to bless our feed with a daily dose of fashion. These fashion influencers and content creators are introducing us to the glamour of the UAE with a pinch of India.

As we curate a list of our favourite Dubai-based fashionistas, it also unleashes the question of what these content creators offer to us, except an eclectic Instagram feed. Apart from a rather colourful portrayal of the lives of the UAE diaspora, they also introduce us to places and people that are an intrinsic part of the Dubai world. From fashion designers, places to shop and restaurants, take a peek into their exciting lives in Dubai, which gives us reason enough to visit now.

How do you know that a person is a force to reckon with in the world of fashion? Simply by the fact that they have a Christian Louboutin shoe named after them. TV presenter and founder of luxury consultancy firm RR&Co Rosemin Manji is an influential voice and presence when it comes to the Middle East.

J-Mode or Jannat Miranda is one of the stalwarts when it comes to Indian-origin bloggers in Dubai. Having worked with some of India’s leading fashion designers, she is now running a successful marketing agency. Her aesthetic feed is a pleasure to scroll through with its less-is-more style mantra and introduces you to local designers and delicacies.

If you’re looking to scout picturesque cafes and stylish restaurants for your next trip to Dubai, Fiona Furtado is your go-to gal. The fashion blogger’s feed gives us life with its delicious reccos and pretty dresses, many sourced from homegrown Indian labels.

Happy colours and styles get our approval irrespective of the captivating backdrops. Dubai-based fashion blogger Monica Gupta manages to capture this pulse. She is also the founder of Tried and Treasured, a portal to buy and sell authentic preloved luxury products.

As the founder of Dubai’s ethnic wear boutique Riwaaz, Tina Kanwar Rathore is always dressed in her traditional best. The Dubai-based blogger leaves us impressed with her impeccable styling and casual elegance.

Hero Image: Courtesy Jannat Miranda/Instagram. Featured Image: Rosemin Manji/Instagram.