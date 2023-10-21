Ecco partners with Natacha Ramsay-Levi for a renewed creative direction

Renowned fashion designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi joins global footwear and lifestyle brand Ecco as the Danish label celebrates its 60th Anniversary with a reinvented creative vision to usher in a new era of craftsmanship for the brand.

The dream of Danish husband-and-wife team Karl and Birte Toosbuy who founded the Ecco brand 60 years ago in 1963 has cultivated into a global lifestyle brand that ships to over 100 countries. While family-driven values still stay at the heart of Ecco, known for its functional, comfort-first designs. With the addition of the dynamic Natacha Ramsay-Levi, former design director at Chloé and protégé of Nicholas Ghesquiere at Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, the brand aims to renew its designs with a more fashion-conscious outlook.

Natacha Ramsay-Levi makes her debut as a creative partner with the brand this October with the bi-annual ‘NRL’, capsule collection launch. The 15 shoe styles that the drop encompasses are a bold statement to the new contemporary vision of Ecco. About everything that screams sass, the collection sports a bright colour palette of eye-popping shades of bubble-gum pink and cherry red. ‘NRL’ is a culmination of the feminine, the boyish, the sporty and the urban with its unique take on fashion and shoes.

“This is not about a designer coming in and changing everything,” says Natacha Ramsay-Levi. “It’s about highlighting what already exists with another point of view”. The collection does just that, transforming iconic Ecco signatures like the ‘Biom’ trail shoes into monochrome heeled loafers and colour-block pumps. Playing with proportions to translate the aesthetics of Ecco in a bolder avatar. Employing the best of Ecco’s technical innovations and culture, Natacha Ramsay-Levi brings in a new perspective to the family brand.

“I am thrilled to be working with Natacha again on NRL. She knows Ecco, she understands us, she feels the family spirit, and brings her unique point of view to the women’s sector. I completely trust her to twist what needs to be twisted and am really thrilled for existing and new Ecco customers to discover her new collection” states Panos Mytaros the CEO of Ecco. The new era of the brand is a rejuvenation of culture and creativity tailored to the modern world. The collection launches globally and in India this October.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Ecco