Elle Fanning’s cracked eggshell heels and other weird shoes worn by celebrities

Celebrities are always known to rock the best looks wherever they are going! The stylists consider all aspects of their appearance, including their outfits, accessories, shoes, and hair. Always donning the best designers, they look fabulous in all their pictures. With the kind of lifestyle they have, their appearance is one of the things that they need to keep in mind while they go out and about.

Weirdest shoe trends flaunted by celebrities over the years

But sometimes, celebrities end up wearing either an outfit or a pair of shoes that are outrageous. Taking a trip down memory lane, it is likely that everyone remembers the horrific meat-inspired shoes and the McQueen Armadillo boots worn by Lady Gaga. It was the talk of the town!

It may seem like Lady Gaga is the only one who has been daring enough to parade in absurd shoes. But, funnily enough, she isn’t! There are quite a few other celebrities that had no issue being bold with their choice of shoes.

Hero Image: Courtesy Kate Young Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Lady Gaga Nation Instagram