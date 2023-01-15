Emporio Armani pays tribute to the aviator with FW23 collection at MFW

facebook
Style
15 Jan 2023 09:39 PM

Mayukh Majumdar

Emporio Armani’s Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection was heavily inspired by the 1930s aviator and the world he inhabited. The playfulness of his demeanour, the sophisticated severity and neat precision of his style, muted greys and metallic glints of the planes, and hangars which were his mainstay find tribute in the brand’s collection which was recently showcased at the ongoing Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

Emporio Armani FW23 collection at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Staying true to the excursionist nature of such a man, the runway for Giorgio Armani’s latest collection saw models walk around a literal map of Milan with attendees being given a grand view of the fashion capital on the map.

Emporio Armani’s latest collection had varied silhouettes – coats, trench coats, double-breasted pea coats and blousons are worn with cropped trousers, complete with boots and lace-ups that boast thick soles to mark every step. The rhythm of the patterns expands into everything else: even oversized T-shirts are made in the same wool as coats and trousers. Leather and knit are essential elements that add grit and comfort.

Emporio Armani

Many outlets and fashion critics have noted that the Emporio Armani sub-label appears to be all grown up with the FW23 collection. The latest collection had loads of muted grey structured pieces, slouchy leather pants, wardrobe staples for winter wear, classic cuts and lots of monotone dressing paying homage to the dashing and dapper aviator. The collection went on to showcase a more formal, elegant and perhaps, edgy side to the aviator theme with velvet dinner jackets, sheer shirts, sequin blazers and even cropped leather bomber jackets paired with harnesses.

Emporio Armani

While the sub-label maintained its youthful nature, it did show its devotion to a more elegant man, the charismatic that we’ve all gone to love thanks to last year’s Top Gun: Maverick.

Emporio Armani

Image credits: Emporio Armani (@emporioarmani)

Mayukh Majumdar

Mayukh Majumdar lives life in Bollywood dialogues and has previously worked with media channels like Filmfare, Rolling Stone India, Man's World India and Mirror Now. He aspires to travel like Freya Stark and retire in New Orleans one day.

     
