Exclusive: Malvika Sitlani Aryan talks about attending her first Cannes Film Festival

Malvika Sitlani Aryan walked her first red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She opted for a voluminous creation by Millia London, paired with fine jewellery by Misho Designs for her first appearance.

The Cannes Film Festival bestowed India with the title of ‘country of honour’ this year. Owing to the celebration of the subcontinent, the festival saw some of the most loved and celebrated artistes, actors, entrepreneurs and digital creators walk the red carpet, representing the country. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completed two decades of being a part of the Cannes Film Festival, it was the debut year of many Indian faces.

One such debut was made by digital creator and entrepreneur, Malvika Sitlani Aryan. She’s a well known face on social media and her recent venture, Masic Beauty also put her in the list of young women making a difference in the beauty industry in India. She’s one of the go-to artists on social media for fashion and beauty and credits her years of hard work and dedication for latest feather in fabulous hat.

Malvika walked the red carpet of the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year. As part of the L’Oréal Paris beauty brigade, Malvika saw every girl’s dream come true at the French Riviera, wearing a stellar creation by Millia London. She also got heads turning in a beautiful saree by Papa Don’t Preach for the Cannes Film Festival x L’Oréal Paris dinner. We caught up with her to find out more about the experience and the jitters she had before walking onto the red carpet. Excerpts…

How was the experience of walking your first Cannes Film Festival red carpet?

My experience was an amalgamation of so many emotions. From the time we received the confirmation call for Cannes, we had a little over a month and a long list of things to do. Right from figuring out visas, outfits, schedules, to making sure we don’t miss a single moment, it is all very challenging. But above all, my experience was one that was filled with excitement and gratitude.

What was your first reaction when you found out about going to the Cannes Film Festival?

I was stocked, to say the least. I was feeling so grateful for the opportunity and also proud of how far I had come. To have your hard work recognised by a global forum is a very big deal.

Did you have in mind what kind of outfit you wanted to wear for the red carpet?

When we first started looking for options, I didn’t know exactly what I wanted but I knew I was looking for something big, voluminous and larger-than-life. I love trails, slits and pastel shades and I’m so glad that my final look was the perfect amalgamation of it all.

What intrigued you the most about the Millia creation?

I think it was the head designer, Ruth’s passion and willingness to make me the outfit of my dreams. Right from the first call, she was a breeze to work with and had the same vision as mine. I saw her creations on her Instagram page and I loved her style. It has volume, trails, pastel colours, everything I like. She was already speaking my sartorial language.

Did you consciously decide to wear a saree in Cannes?

Oh yes, I did. I LOVE a good saree. I was at the Papa Don’t Preach alterier doing fittings and Shubhika (Sharma), the Creative Director at Papa Don’t Preach suggested that I try on the saree. And once I draped it, I knew I had to wear it. It’s not your quintessential saree. It’s a saree with a modern touch. The silhouette, the intricacy, the palette of colours, it all represents the diversity of the country. It was the perfect look to represent where I came from and what my country stands for.

What was the most unexpected thing about the trip?

I’m someone who likes planning everything to the last detail. I like being prepared, making lists and planning for every minute. But this was what was the most unexpected thing about my trip to Cannes. It was nothing like I had planned. The schedules were tight and I had to keep room for improvisation. I had to keep reminding myself to be present in the moment and not let it pass by without soaking in the experience I was having. Everything was happening by the minute and I had to go with the flow. But the best part of it all was that despite it being an unknown territory, it was an exhilarating experience.

Finally, what was the last thing you said to yourself before stepping onto the red carpet?

Before I left, I had assumed that I would be nervous before the red carpet. Being in an unknown country, surrounded by so many famous faces, I was unaware of how I would feel in the moment. On the morning of the main event, I reminded myself of how far I had come and told myself to enjoy every moment of it. But to my pleasant surprise, once I was on the red carpet, I felt like my most authentic self. I truly feel like I was born to be in front of the camera. It was stark opposite of what I had thought and expected from the experience.