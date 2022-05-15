Exclusive: Saif Ali Khan talks about his personal style, go-to outfit and more

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most well-dressed and groomed men in the industry. The actor is known for his meticulous dressing sense, be it denims with leather jackets or summer cotton kurta sets. His personal style is classic, with clean silhouettes and cuts, and he’s managed to inspire many men who want to stick to the classic lines and ensembles.

Saif Ali Khan inaugurates Selected Homme’s new store in Mumbai:

Khan is also the brand ambassador to one of the most celebrated brands for men’s wear, Selected Homme that focuses on minimalism for the modern man. A perfect fit, Saif inaugurated their new brand store in Mumbai, in Brady House that showcases their wide range of quality men’s wear.

Lifestyle Asia India caught up with the actor to find out a little more about his personal style. Needless to say, he was sauve and, as always witty with his replies.

What do you love the most about the brand?

I like a lot of things. I like that under one roof, you can find an outfit for every need. It’s sustainable and they are environmentally conscience while being fashionable.

How does the brand resonate with your personal style?

It’s smart casual and easy. I know I enjoy wearing their clothes and being their brand ambassador. It’s a nice fit.

You have one the most impeccable and classic personal styles in the industry. What are the some tips you can give men who want to dress like you?

I feel men’s fashion and dressing have many rules. It’s very detailed and meticulous. The bandh-galas and trousers, or what colour shoes go with it… people write books on it. It’s also something I’ve been interested in, so it takes a while but there are answers to everything. You must go online and find guides.

An outfit that both, defines you and is your go-to…

I don’t think an outfit defines me. Unless, of course, I’m at home. Then I wear kurta and pyjamas. It’s cotton and light.

What’s the one piece of clothing you shop the most for?

Anything from suits to shirts and shoes. Actually, underwear.