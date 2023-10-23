10 best Coach bag styles to buy that are absolutely worth every penny

Buying a luxury handbag is, for most of us, a considerable decision to make given their generally extortionate price tags. By extension, consumers also expect nothing short of peerless quality from their luxury handbags, made with exacting standards using the best possible materials to last for decades to come. And nowhere is this more evident than in the designs released by American leather goods company, Coach and their range of bag styles.

While often considered to be a more mass-market luxury label as compared to its peers, the truth of the matter is that Coach occupies a considerable chapter in America’s luxury fashion history, bearing a legacy of 82 years since its inception back in 1941. Originally a Manhattan-based family business that produced leather wallets and billfolds, the company would go on to expand its operations into larger leather goods when Miles and Lillian Cahn came on board with their expertise in the field.

Coach would go on to develop a leather treatment process that mimicked the ones used in baseball gloves, which were said to become more supple to the touch as they age with continued use. This method of preparing the hides used in their products was thus dubbed ‘glove tanned leather’, and became a brand staple that continues to resonate alongside the brand’s repute to this day.

With the help of designer Bonnie Cashin, Coach sense of identity began to solidify through her use of practical elements such as side pockets, while imbuing each bag with a fresh approach to style using a palette of more vibrant colours as opposed to the brand’s usual tans and browns. She even introduced the brand’s signature turn lock closure, which was said to have been inspired by the toggles used to secure the tonneau roof of Cashin’s convertible car at the time.

Evolving to suit the tastes of consumers from every decade, the company continued to see steady growth, with its current Creative Director Stuart Vevers looking to take the brand upmarket by bringing to the fore Coach’s past and amalgamating it with both present and future.

From a consumer perspective, Coach bag designs have been synonymous with the quality, craftsmanship, and robust longevity of their leather goods. A comprehensive range of options yields just about any shape for every occasion, whether it be daily carryalls to svelte numbers for an evening tête-à-tête. Here are our picks for the best Coach bag styles to buy which are absolutely worth every penny you pay for.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Coach

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Which Coach bag should I buy?

– Given the brand’s wide range of styles, you should ideally pick a Coach bag that best suits your needs, whether if you carry lots of can work with a minimal amount of personal essentials.

2. Are Coach bags a good investment?

– Made of quality leather and hardware by expert craftsmen, Coach bags represent fantastic value and are a great investment for those who want a bag that will last for years to come.

3. What is the most expensive thing at Coach?

– Some of the most expensive items sold at Coach include their handbags made from exotic leathers such as snakeskin.

What does Coach do with unsold bags?

– Unsold Coach handbags from their retail stores are usually priced to sell with discounts, or shipped to their outlet stores.

The 10 best Coach bag styles to buy that are worth every penny